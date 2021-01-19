Popular virtual streamer CodeMiko has been banned from Twitch for the third time, leaving some fans asking if this is a permanent ban.

Over the years, Twitch streamers have come up with different ways to stand out from the crowd instead of just being world-class at certain games. Some have ramped up production in a major way and you can’t really take your eyes off it.

That includes VTubers and virtual streamers too, who use a digital avatar, editing, and even in some cases, a motion capture suit, to replace themselves on-screen and take on a different persona.

In the last few weeks, Codemiko – a streamer who takes the VTuber concept to a whole new level – has been getting massive numbers on Twitch. However, she’s now been banned, yet again.

The ban came on January 19 after StreamerBans, who tracks all the different bans – temporary or permanent – on Twitch, tweeted that CodeMiko had been suspended by Twitch.

Read More: How to get your 2020 Twitch Recap

The reason for the ban, or its length, is unknown but some fans were quick to speculate on the reason. Some suggested that it was because she used the word Simp – which was recently banned by Twitch.

Others noted that in a previous stream, where she was interviewing fellow streamer PayMoneyWubby, Codemiko was incredibly drunk and could have been banned for that. Twitch does have some strict rules around drinking on stream, especially if you get out of hand and overindulge.

There’s no way of confirming just why she’s banned, or how long the ban will last unless the streamer reveals it herself. Twitch typically does not comment on individual bans.

The only thing she’s posted regarding the ban was the ‘sadge’ meme.

This would be her third ban, previously being banned twice in September of 2020.

However, a streamer has to be banned three times within a three month period to rack up a permanent ban, so, she’ll probably be back at some point in the near future.