Logo
Entertainment

Virtual streamer CodeMiko banned from Twitch for third time

Published: 19/Jan/2021 10:40 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 10:53

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko

Share

Twitch

Popular virtual streamer CodeMiko has been banned from Twitch for the third time, leaving some fans asking if this is a permanent ban. 

Over the years, Twitch streamers have come up with different ways to stand out from the crowd instead of just being world-class at certain games. Some have ramped up production in a major way and you can’t really take your eyes off it.

That includes VTubers and virtual streamers too, who use a digital avatar, editing, and even in some cases, a motion capture suit, to replace themselves on-screen and take on a different persona. 

In the last few weeks, Codemiko – a streamer who takes the VTuber concept to a whole new level – has been getting massive numbers on Twitch. However, she’s now been banned, yet again. 

CodeMiko on a livestream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with 50,000 followers on Twitch

The ban came on January 19 after StreamerBans, who tracks all the different bans – temporary or permanent – on Twitch, tweeted that CodeMiko had been suspended by Twitch. 

The reason for the ban, or its length, is unknown but some fans were quick to speculate on the reason. Some suggested that it was because she used the word Simp – which was recently banned by Twitch. 

Others noted that in a previous stream, where she was interviewing fellow streamer PayMoneyWubby, Codemiko was incredibly drunk and could have been banned for that. Twitch does have some strict rules around drinking on stream, especially if you get out of hand and overindulge. 

There’s no way of confirming just why she’s banned, or how long the ban will last unless the streamer reveals it herself. Twitch typically does not comment on individual bans.

The only thing she’s posted regarding the ban was the ‘sadge’ meme.

This would be her third ban, previously being banned twice in September of 2020.

However, a streamer has to be banned three times within a three month period to rack up a permanent ban, so, she’ll probably be back at some point in the near future.

Entertainment

Hasan calls out ‘doppelganger’ Spanish Twitch streamer after hilarious rant

Published: 19/Jan/2021 5:19 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 5:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
hasan doppelganger
Instagram: HasanAbi / Twitch: IlloJuan

Share

Hasan

Hasan jokingly called out a Spanish Twitch streamer named IlloJuan who made a hilarious rant after his fans told him they looked similar.

Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, has met his match. Not in terms of political commentary, but rather, his appearance. It happened after the fanbase of a Spanish streamer named IlloJuan described the two of them as doppelgangers.

IlloJuan reacted hilariously to the comparison live on stream. Somebody captured a video of it, and it went viral. Eventually, it found its way to Hasan, who watched it live on his stream.

hasanabi twitch stream
Twitch: HasanAbi
Hasan streams games, but his priority is to keep viewers updated on major political events.

“This guy? This guy me?” said IlloJuan. He pointed to the picture of Hasan. Then, he pointed to himself and flexed his biceps. “I am stronger.” But he didn’t look too convinced about his claim, and neither did Hasan.

“Hey! Hey! Listen,” said Hasan, while jokingly cracking his knuckles. “It’s on-site, mother f**ker.” He sat back and listened to the rest of IlloJuan’s rant.

“No, I mean, with glasses, maybe,” said IlloJuan. “But no, this guy is very strong. He kills me with one punch. Dangerous guy, this guy. What does this guy stream? He seems like he streams Team Fight Tactics.”

“What?” said Hasan, in disbelief. It seems like he thought that was the last game he’d be associated with. His viewers were in stitches, and so was he. They spammed the chat with laughter.

Fortunately, somebody told IlloJuan what he actually streams.  “Politics? He streams politics?” he said. “Ah, he speaks about politics, oh okay. Well, yes, with glasses, yes, he’s a smart guy.”

Hassan burst out laughing and stopped the video. He couldn’t get over the fact IlloJuan thought he streamed Team Fight Tactics. “Mother f**ker said Team Fight Tactics, bro. What?” he said.

“I think English [speakers] and Spanish speakers are [coming together on Twitch]. A lot of Spanish streamers are talking about English speaking streamers, too. What’s going on? I mean, listen, I’ve got a big Latina community in my audience too, so.”

Hilarious rants and reactions aside, it seems like Hasan could be on to something here. The two communities have overlapped quite a bit in recent weeks. For example, TheGrefg broke his own viewership record and became a household name among English speakers.

Hasan and his reaction to IlloJuan is another example. Who knows, maybe the two of them will collaborate in a doppelganger steam at some point. Perhaps it’s something their viewers would love to see.