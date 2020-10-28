“Look at that kid” IRL streamer heartbroken as he's laughed at in public - Dexerto

IRL Twitch streamer AverageHarrry has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after a group of people openly laughed at him in public.

The young streamer, who was on vacation, was hanging out in a hotel lobby chatting with his viewers when suddenly a group started chuckling amongst themselves.

Off-screen, a woman in hysterics can be heard talking about “people who take selfies” right as she spotted AverageHarrry sitting down on a chair in the lobby.

Without warning, the woman blurted out “look at that kid” as the group continued to laugh and eventually walked out of the room, leaving Harry quite upset.

After a few moments of silence and some proverbial Fs in the chat, the streamer buried his head in his hands.

“They just laughed at me,” he meekly murmured. “They just laughed at me.”

It’s not clear exactly what was so funny about Harry talking with his viewers, but it may have been a result of a previous joke amongst themselves that was amplified by the streamer’s presence.

“They looked at me and just laughed,” the saddened streamer softly said. “Oh my God.”

Heartbroken over how he was treated, Harry leaned back in his seat and tried to collect his thoughts. “I think I should just end my streaming career. There’s no point, I’m never going to live this moment down.”

Luckily, the streamer was able to go right back at it and didn’t actually decide to end his streaming career as he joked. And it’s a good thing too, as the clip has since gone viral.

Since being uploaded on October 27, the clip of the strangers laughing at Harry has been viewed over 200,000 times. According to the third-party stat-tracking site Twitch Metrics, this has also earned the streamer nearly 200 new followers.

Hopefully, the rest of Harry’s vacation goes super well and he doesn’t end up being the butt of any more jokes by random strangers in hotels.