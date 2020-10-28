 “Look at that kid” IRL streamer heartbroken as he's laughed at in public - Dexerto
“Look at that kid” IRL streamer heartbroken as he’s laughed at in public

Published: 28/Oct/2020 17:03

by Michael Gwilliam
AverageHarrry cries after being laughed at
Twitch/AverageHarrry

IRL Twitch streamer AverageHarrry has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after a group of people openly laughed at him in public.

The young streamer, who was on vacation, was hanging out in a hotel lobby chatting with his viewers when suddenly a group started chuckling amongst themselves.

Off-screen, a woman in hysterics can be heard talking about “people who take selfies” right as she spotted AverageHarrry sitting down on a chair in the lobby.

Without warning, the woman blurted out “look at that kid” as the group continued to laugh and eventually walked out of the room, leaving Harry quite upset.

After a few moments of silence and some proverbial Fs in the chat, the streamer buried his head in his hands.

“They just laughed at me,” he meekly murmured. “They just laughed at me.”

It’s not clear exactly what was so funny about Harry talking with his viewers, but it may have been a result of a previous joke amongst themselves that was amplified by the streamer’s presence.

AverageHarrry gets laughed at
Twitch/AverageHarrry
They walked by without ever apologizing.

“They looked at me and just laughed,” the saddened streamer softly said. “Oh my God.”

Heartbroken over how he was treated, Harry leaned back in his seat and tried to collect his thoughts. “I think I should just end my streaming career. There’s no point, I’m never going to live this moment down.”

Luckily, the streamer was able to go right back at it and didn’t actually decide to end his streaming career as he joked. And it’s a good thing too, as the clip has since gone viral.

Since being uploaded on October 27, the clip of the strangers laughing at Harry has been viewed over 200,000 times. According to the third-party stat-tracking site Twitch Metrics, this has also earned the streamer nearly 200 new followers.

Hopefully, the rest of Harry’s vacation goes super well and he doesn’t end up being the butt of any more jokes by random strangers in hotels.

Larray accused of lying about contacting alleged Tony Lopez victims

Published: 28/Oct/2020 16:22

by Alice Hearing
TikToker Larray
Instagram: Larray

Popular TikToker Larray is once again under fire in the aftermath of his diss track “Canceled” that set TikTok ablaze in early October.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is part of TikTok’s Hype House, released a diss track that went viral for mentioning so many different creators and even debuted at No.81 on BillBoard’s Top 100 chart.

The lyrics ranged from lighthearted insults like rapping that Bryce Hall has “smelly balls” and James Charles has a big forehead, to more serious allegations. Tony Lopez in particular was called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans.

Already this week, Larray has had to defend himself after some people had called him out for “normalizing child grooming by making jokes about it.”

Larray diss track tiktok
YouTube: Larray
Larray’s diss track reached No.81 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart

The creator has also now claimed he reached to Tony Lopez’s alleged victims about “Tony Lopez caught a case” line the track. In comments on a TikTok video, he said, “I talked to the girls that were involved in the situations and they were perfectly fine with the lyrics and all laughed at it. The money made from the song was also donated.

“Please stop assuming things. Some of you don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Sorry for causing you problems. Wasn’t my intention. Just wanted to explain my points and most definitely shouldn’t have brought you into it.”

However, a user called Noah said, “I just texted them, not ONE of them was contacted by him, not one… Why are you lying”

One of the alleged victims, Celina, also added: “I never received a message from Larray I have never been in contact with larray neither have the other girls like wtf.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

tiktoker noah texted some of the victims and he says none of them said they were contacted by larray😬

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Larray responded to criticism claiming he didn’t know some of Tony Lopez’s alleged victims. He said he’s trying to make it right: “I didn’t know or hear about her. I’ll most definitely be reaching out”

“Honestly I understand where I went wrong… no need to lie here just honestly didn’t know about the others. Should have looked into this more. My fault. Period.”

It looks as though Celina and Noah are appeased, for now, however, the fallout from “Canceled” could still continue to rock the TikTok world.