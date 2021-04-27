Twitch streamer Adin Ross reveals story of being stabbed in sleep by a family member - Dexerto

Adin Ross is becoming a huge name on Twitch from seemingly out of nowhere, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the young star. In fact, he’s got a pretty traumatic past.

Adin’s presence on Twitch has grown exponentially throughout 2020 and 2021. Starting as an NBA 2K streamer, he now rakes in tens of thousands of live viewers watching his IRL, vlog-style content, where he often has big rappers and top influencers dropping in.

He now regularly streams with names such as Polo G, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, and Lil Yachty dropping in to talk with fans.

Adin definitely comes across as someone who exudes positivity, and it’s hard to imagine him facing trauma like this considering his happy-go-lucky attitude.

Appearing on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22, Adin spoke about his life so far; his friendship with Bronny James, his come-up as a streamer, and his style of content. Things took a darker turn, though, when he detailed being stabbed when he was a child.

“When I was like 12 years old, I got stabbed with a knife in my sleep by a relative who was mentally unstable,” he told a stunned Adam. “It’s crazy, but that sh*t doesn’t even get to me. When that happened to me, I went through it for like, a week, [then] I became numb and emotionless to traumatic sh*t.”

Ross added that there was no guessing said relative would do something like this, but they were “on a bunch of drugs and obviously they were mentally unstable.”

Timestamp 15:48

Adin confirms that the said relative did end up going to jail for committing the crime, but they then got admitted to a mental hospital because they were “out of their mind.”

Ross got nine stitches in his arm as a result and even said he pulled the knife out himself after it happened, which can’t have been a nice experience.

Clearly Adin hasn’t allowed the experience to hold him back, with his streaming career now truly taking off.