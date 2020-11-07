 Twitch apologize after banning streamer for "offensive" username - Dexerto
Twitch apologize after banning streamer for “offensive” username

Published: 7/Nov/2020 11:24

by Calum Patterson
A Twitch streamer who was inexplicably banned indefinitely, with Twitch citing his “inappropriate” username, has been unbanned and received an apology from the platform.

Twitch’s moderation actions are under constant scrutiny among the community of both streamers and viewers. Streamers will often complain of unjust suspensions, and unclear reasons given (or rather, not given) for their punishment.

One streamer to fall victim to this error was ‘pavlle_’ – a small streamer with only 59 followers, whose story went viral on Reddit, after the platform banned him permanently for a supposedly “inappropriate” username.

The username in question was “Pajja_” – in Spanish, this word has a colloquial meaning, which would indeed be offensive.

However, the streamer, Pavlle (as he now goes by), is Serbian, not Spanish, and so when he was suspended for his name, was totally bemused.

On October 8, he shared his ban notification on Twitter, which said “Reason: Using an inappropriate username”, and confirmed the length of the suspension as “indefinite.”

“It’s been a good run, thank you all for continued support,” Pavlle said. “Apparently my Twitch name “Pajja_” my nickname I had for YEARS is offensive somehow.”

For almost a month, Pavlle received no response from Twitch after he filed a support ticket to dispute the suspension.

However, thankfully, his story went viral on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, accruing over 14,000 upvotes after it was posted on November 6.

Only hours after this thread began to gain momentum, Twitch sent an email to Pavlle, confirming he was no longer banned, and stating that the suspension was a mistake on their part.

The timing of the email, coinciding with the now-viral Reddit post, does raise questions, as it’s unlikely (although possible) that it was coincidental.

If the story had not been shared to Reddit, would Twitch have noticed and acknowledged the mistake?

“I am glad I am unbanned at least,” Pavlle said. But, he also highlighted that it took “over a month” for a mistake to be rectified. For some streamers, who make their career from broadcasting, this could be a devastating loss of income.

This follows after another streamer, “Piece of Sheet”, was banned for his apparently “inappropriate name” – despite using it for eight years.

Shroud reveals insane Horizon trick to trap your opponents in Apex Legends

Published: 7/Nov/2020 6:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud’s skills often push games to their limits, and in his latest stream, he revealed an insane trick with Horizon from Apex Legends where he used Gravity Lift to trap his opponents.

Apex Legends Season 7 is officially underway, and players from all around the world have been getting stuck into the grind. The new season introduced plenty of changes and new content, but the most exciting one has been a new legend, Horizon. 

Other than looking like an awesome futuristic astronaut, she boasts some incredible abilities that all tie into her astrophysicist theme. Gravity Lift, Space Walk, and Black Hole are all useful in different situations.

Players have been experimenting with them to test the waters and see what they can do on the battleground. However, nobody has done it better than FPS god Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

In his latest stream, Shroud was playing Horizon and decided to get a bit creative in a long-ranged battle against the last remaining team. 

The enemies were a bit too far for him to throw a Black Hole. However, while most people would have either thrown it or not thrown it at all, he improvised by throwing a Gravity Lift first and using it to boost the distance of the Black Hole.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, he also lobbed a flurry of Arc Stars into the mix and cracked their shields moments before the Black Hole landed next to them. Before they had a chance to comprehend what happened, his team cleaned them up and secured the win.

Funnily enough, Shroud was as surprised as anyone else that he managed to pull it off. “Bro, what the f**k is that?” he said. “I threw my Black Hole through my anti-grav and it just went flying.”

It’s one of the many tricks and big plays Shroud has made in his time, but it is one of his most impressive and effective ones in Apex Legends.

It’s also something that Apex players will be sure to try and emulate, although it might be a little harder to pull off than it seems.

Either way, the new season is an absolute blast, and players are having tons of fun exploring the new map, the new character, and all the other bits and pieces.