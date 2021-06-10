 Trisha Paytas accuses Ethan Klein of lying amid Frenemies drama - Dexerto
Trisha Paytas accuses Ethan Klein of lying amid Frenemies drama

Published: 10/Jun/2021 13:13 Updated: 10/Jun/2021 17:52

by Georgina Smith
Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein in images next to each other
YouTube: H3 Podcast / blndsundoll4mj

Ethan Klein Trisha Paytas

After Ethan Klein posted a video responding to Trisha’s sudden exit from the Frenemies podcast, Trisha has claimed that their co-host “lied” about what was said behind the scenes.

Ethan and Trisha’s unlikely partnership made the Frenemies podcast a wild success, uploading 39 episodes that featured the pair discussing the week’s biggest drama, playing games, and more.

But the show came to an abrupt end on June 8 as a result of episode 39, when Trisha and Ethan got into a tense conversation about production costs, along with Trisha claiming they “didn’t get input” on who the team hires.

Trisha subsequently announced via a YouTube video that they would be leaving the show, with Ethan saying he’s “gutted” over the whole situation. Trisha went onto apologize to the team, claiming they felt “embarrassed.”

However, Trisha has now uploaded a series of videos titled ‘Ethan’s Lies’ in which they reacted to the H3H3 star’s own video addressing the situation.

“I can only share the truth, I can only speak my truth. I’m embarrassed, I’m upset, I regret a lot of the past 48 hours, but if there’s just blatant lies, I have to just go through it,” they said.

At one point in Ethan’s video, he claimed that Trisha “wanted to fire everybody, and get new staff,” which Trisha immediately denied. “Ethan is a piece of sh*t, a piece of garbage that I swear on my life like before this started I was like, ‘damn, I lost a really good friend,’ but you are such a liar,” they responded.

Topic starts at 34:05

The YouTuber went on to say: “It’s so f**ked up to lie on that. Show me, show me a text where I’m like ‘fire the crew,’ a conversation, like that’s so f**ked and twisted. Just because I’ve had issues with them, just because I’ve said I don’t vibe with them, I don’t like their sense of humor, I’ve never said fire people, are you f**king kidding me right now?”

Their three response videos have been paired with a series of tweets claiming that Ethan is “manipulating” the situation.

It’s not clear what the future holds for the Frenemies podcast, and while some fans hope there may be a reconciliation, many think that this could be the end of the popular show.

