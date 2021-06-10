Addison Rae reveals the only thing stopping her from quitting social media - Dexerto

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has explained what makes her want to quit social media for good, but revealed the main reasons behind her decision to stay.

After starting out on TikTok in 2019, 20-year-old Addison quickly rose to social media stardom, and with over 80 million followers on that app alone, she stands as the second most followed person on the platform behind Charli D’Amelio.

While she became well-known for her videos dancing to popular TikTok sounds, the star has been branching out into various other industries, including music with her hit debut single ‘Obsessed,’ and the film industry with the upcoming movie ‘He’s All That,’ set to be released on August 27.

But as she revealed in a new episode of the ‘That Was Fun’ podcast featuring producer Benny Blanco, sticking around on social media isn’t always easy.

“It’s really hard, I don’t know, it’s a struggle. But I just, I cry, and then I remember the good things about it,” she explained. “Cause then I think about it, and sometimes I’m like ‘ugh, I want to quit everything!’ Like I really do think that. And I’m like, ‘I just wanna stop. I just wanna delete all my social medias and stop.'”

Addison went on to reiterate that while it would be all too easy to delete her hugely popular accounts, there are some big things holding her back. “I could! Easily, it’s literally a click away, but then I think about, honestly, this is what I was thinking about. I was thinking about the movie, and then I was thinking about music, and writing, and I was like, why would I give that up, cause I love that so much.”

“If I deleted all my social media I obviously could still do music and stuff, but that’s a part of it for me. That’s a part of writing, and finding my inspiration, and I mean all the stuff I’ve been through in the past year and a half.”

The social media star has revealed that her debut album is set to come out “super soon,” and following the mixed response to her first song ‘Obsessed,’ many are curious to see what else Addison could have in store.