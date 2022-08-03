Trainwreck pokes fun at trolls after revealing incredible Twitch stats

Popular gambling streamer Tyler ‘TrainwrecksTV’ Niknam had the last laugh over his haters after sharing his incredible Twitch stats for the whole of 2022 so far.

Trainwreck has enjoyed enormous success thanks to his gambling streams. Although, they’ve also landed him in hot water with some members of the streaming community with some claiming his content is helping fuel gambling addictions among his viewers.

However, his dedicated fanbase has always stuck by his side. He’s also worked hard to share his wealth with others.

It’s clear that despite all the hate, Train is still pulling in the numbers to certify himself as one of Twitch’s most popular creators, according to his latest Twitch stats.

Trainwreck shares his “wild” Twitch stats

On August 3, Trainwreck revealed his Twitch statistics from January 1- August 3 2022. Much to his joy, the results showed that he had pulled in 115 million live views throughout the 8 month period.

The stats also showed that an average of 3.49 billion minutes of his streams had been watched by fans from around the world. As well as this, the graph revealed that Train had spent over 1.8k hours streaming on the platform.

Train took the opportunity to rub it in the face of his trolls many of which have accused the streamer of being ‘the most hated streamer’ due to his controversial gambling content.

After one fan shared their amazement over the “wild” news, Train explained that the results were particularly brilliant given how he had a month off during March.

However, Twitch streamer Greekgodx argued that the title for the ‘most hated streamer’ should go to someone else instead.

There have been some low points for Trainwreck. Yet, these results will certainly count as a huge high for him.