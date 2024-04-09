EntertainmentTwitch

Kick co-founder Trainwreck claims Twitch has the “number one” viewbotted streamer

Michael Gwilliam
trainwreck on twitch policyTwitch/Trainwreck

Kick co-founder Trainwreck claims that Twitch has the biggest viewbotter on the internet and they’re making a ton of money in the process.

Viewbotting has become a major topic of discussion in 2024, with some of the biggest names on Kick accused of using thousands of bots to appear more popular than they actually are, leading to massive ban waves.

While botting has been viewed as an issue on Kick, Trainwreck says the issue is also on Twitch with the “number one” botter even being from the purple platform.

During an April 8 stream with Agent 00 and Stable Ronaldo, Trainwreck was asked who the biggest botter is.

“The number one botter is on Twitch. Unless you count these stupid streams that get botted to like 2 million viewers,” he said, referencing how some streamers have been botted to ridiculous numbers.

When pressed on the identity of this mystery streamer, Trainwreck revealed that it’s actually more than one streamer who is abusing bots.

“It’s multiple people who are botting massively and making a lot of money from it,” Train added. “Minimum between 10,000 and 20,000 bots.”

Although Train didn’t reveal who these botters are, his comments will raise questions in the Twitch community as viewers try to track down who he might have been talking about.

