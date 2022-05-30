Asmongold defends Trainwreck after ChocoTaco dubs him a “villain” over gambling content

MMORPG pro Asmongold was quick to jump to his fellow streamer Tyler ‘TrainwrecksTV’ Niknam’s defense after he was called a ‘villain’ by content creator ChocoTaco on Twitter for promoting gambling streams.

Twitch star Trainwreck has made his name as one of the most popular gambling streamers in the community. Pulling in whopping amounts of cash by hitting the fruit machines, he’s also donated a great deal of money to charity and his fellow streamers.

However, it hasn’t helped him to escape the criticism of his fellow creators for promoting gambling during his livestreams, which could have a potentially devastating effect on his influential viewers.

It all got too much for Trainwreck on May 29, after his fellow creator ‘ChocoTaco’ accused him of being a “villain” who was trying to “camouflage” himself by doing “good deeds.”

Trainwreck fires back at ChocoTaco

On May 29, news circulated that Trainwreck had gifted streamer ‘GeT_RiGhT’ with a $16k CSGO sticker gift for his birthday. However, ChocoTaco responded to the news with a quote from Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard: “Villains who twirl their mustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged.”

Trainwreck quickly fired back in a series of tweets clearly offended by being compared to a ‘villain.’ As well as having the motives behind his donations questioned “without knowing [him] at all.”

During the rant, Trainwreck claimed: “The conclusion you decided to draw didn’t come from some deep reading based on IQ, it came from what I do publicly […] which contradicts the very f**king quote of hiding my villainous acts in acts of kindness you stupid mother f**ker.”

and that no one else could then that presents an entirely different problem, but the issue with that is, the conclusion you decided to draw didn’t come from some deep reading based on IQ, it came from WHAT I DO PUBLICLY, OUT LOUD, TRANSPARENTLY, SAYING IT, DOING IT, WHICH — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) May 29, 2022

But, ChocoTaco didn’t stop there and openly called out streamers who promote gambling in their content. Especially those who tell “viewers not to do the thing you’re promoting because you know it’s bad.”

being paid to promote gambling is bad. It’s worse if you also tell your viewers not to do the thing you’re promoting because you know it’s bad. — chocoTaco (@chocoTaco) May 29, 2022

Train’s fellow streamer Asmongold also added his voice to the argument by showing his support for the gambling star. In particular, he called out ChocoTaco who claimed he was being “harrassed” by Train’s fans.

“The only thing obvious here is that you thought you could talk sh*t to someone then pretend to be a victim when they do the same thing back to you,” Asmongold claimed. “Don’t you think your original post caused people to harass Train? Of course it did, that was your goal when you posted it.”

The argument died down as the day wore on. However, this latest dispute is yet more proof of how the streaming community continues to be divided over gambling streams.