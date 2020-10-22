 Tony Lopez hits back at grooming accusations after viral TikToks - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tony Lopez hits back at grooming accusations after viral TikToks

Published: 22/Oct/2020 15:26

by Georgina Smith
Tony Lopez poses next to a car
Instagram: Tony Lopez

Share

Tony Lopez

Tony Lopez has hit out at creators who he says have spread grooming allegations against him for “likes and views,” following accusations that he deleted a viral TikToker’s comment regarding the issue.

The accusations against 21-year-old TikTok star Tony Lopez first emerged in August 2020, when several viral TikToks revealed messages allegedly sent by the star to underage girls, asking them for photographs.

Later that month he released an apology on Twitter in which he claimed he’s “not proud of his past choices” and said he would “hold myself responsible for this mistake,” though did not make any specific reference to the nature of the allegations, leaving many angry.

Tony Lopez
Instagram: Tony Lopez
He has been under fire for several months over the allegations.

In the months following, several new videos containing supposed evidence against Tony Lopez have gone viral. One video that garnered around 250K views and 50K likes appeared to show inappropriate DMs between a minor and the young star. However, the validity of these DMs, and others like it, have been called into question.

Tony Lopez has now hit out at this influx of viral content surrounding the allegations against him, after people claimed he’d deleted viral TikToker AngryReactions’ comment regarding the issue.

AngryReactions uploaded a video of him dancing in front of one of Tony’s comment sections, pointing to a comment he’d posted that read “you tried to have sex with multiple underage girls. You’re sick.”

@angryreactions@tonylopez DONT RUN FROM ME FRIENDDDDDD 😈♬ original sound – Q U A N

Shortly after, Tony’s comments were flooded with people claiming that he’d deleted AngryReactions’ comment. The video to which that comment section was attached has since been deleted.

Before its deletion, Tony posted several comments that addressed AngryReactions claims. “I did not delete AngryReactions’ comment,” he began, “he has done this twice now and deletes his own comment then makes a video as if I did for likes.”

He goes on to hit out at “creators” for “using my situation for likes and views,” also saying that “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing, yet people speak on it as if they do.”

He ends with a plea for people to “stop using this whole situation for likes. It’s not a joke. Never was a joke.”

Tony Lopez is a TikTok star with over 22 million followers on the video-sharing app. He is yet to specifically address individual allegations that have been made against him.

Sponsored

BitTorrent acquires DLive to add live streaming to its offering

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:52

by Adam Fitch
BitTorrent Acquires DLive
DLive

Share

DLive Sponsored

Peer-to-peer file-sharing company BitTorrent has announced its acquisition of blockchain-powered live streaming platform DLive.

The plan is to incorporate DLive and all BitTorrent-related services under one package, creating a unified offering entitled BitTorrent X. This move marks an evolution for the company, transitioning from a software company to a conglomerate made up of storage, data protocols, and content distribution options. BitTorrent and DLive are no strangers to each other, however, having initially formed a strategic partnership in December 2019. The deal saw the streaming platform joined BitTorrent’s ecosystem and it’s safe to assume that it was successful considering this development.

This marks an important milestone in the evolution of DLive — it started its journey when it launched a beta in December 2017, in April 2019 PewDiePie exclusively streamed on the platform, and later that year in November, it integrated with Streamlabs OBS. It’s brought on plenty of other entertaining streamers along its journey, too.

PewDiePie, YouTube

“We are more than excited to join the BitTorrent ecosystem as the collaboration will provide us with more innovative solutions to empower content creators and reward communities,” said Charles Wayn, DLive’s CEO. “Together with the BitTorrent team, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital media space, and furthermore create value for our global community.”

The newly-formed BitTorrent X ecosystem will contain storage through BitTorrent File System, distribution through BitTorrent, and streaming through DLive. The company hopes that this will help in “establishing a truly decentralized internet” by driving “blockchain-related tools to billions of devices.” With the current streaming landscape fragmented among several major platforms, we’re sure DLive — with new ownership to boot — will be looking to step up, especially after the collapse of Mixer. More information on the newly-formed BitTorrent X is slated to be unveiled during a live event in November.