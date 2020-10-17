 Tony Lopez texts allegedly sent to 13-year-old go viral on TikTok - Dexerto
Tony Lopez texts allegedly sent to 13-year-old go viral on TikTok

Published: 17/Oct/2020 18:37

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: lopez_tony

TikTok

Disgraced TikTok star Tony Lopez is once again making rounds on social media for the wrong reasons, as a video has gone viral TikTok claiming to show inappropriate messages allegedly sent by Lopez to a thirteen-year-old girl.

This is the fourth accusation against Tony Lopez to go viral in the last few months, with several victims claiming he groomed them and sent them inappropriate messages on Instagram and via his private Snapchat account.

The latest accusation takes the form of a screen recording uploaded to TikTok. It is entitled “TONY LOPEZ MUST BE STOPPED”, and includes hashtags like #tonylopezlikeskids and #tonylopezcancelled.

Some have immediately called into the question the veracity of the messages and screen recording, but it hasn’t stopped the video going wildly viral on the video-sharing app.

TikTok: thehubisontiktok
The TikTok shows a concerning exchange between Lopez and the minor, although some people are questioning the video’s validity.

The alleged exchange starts with Lopez asking about the victim’s age and gender before calling her “attractive” and encouraging her to send suggestive “pics” in exchange for him following her on his Instagram account.

The video also claims to show Lopez asking the girl if she is recording the exchange, saying that his “rep will be done” if people find out that he was communicating with her.

@thehubisontiktok[TIKTOK DO NOT DELETE] @tonylopez MUST BE STOPED ##tonylikekids ##tonylopezcancled♬ Laughing Hard – Tik Tok

Although the video has already gotten 243K views and 49K likes in the day it’s been uploaded, many people are questioning its validity. As well as the account being brand new and having no identifying information, Twitter reporter DefNoodles points out that [a]t first glance, the DMs appear to have slight differences to how Instagram DMs actually appear”.

However, some people are still supporting the validity of the accusation despite these doubts, with one Twitter user noting that Lopez “has been known to have other alleged accounts”.

Lopez is yet to comment publicly on these latest allegations.

What are the Tony Lopez accusations?

Since July, various young people have spoken out about how Lopez allegedly groomed them and sent them inappropriate messages despite knowing that they were underage.

The first accusations were uploaded by TikTok user Griffin Brooks, and they appear to show a screen recording of Lopez sending explicit messages to a fifteen-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Controversially, a Twitter user who posted the TikTok in reply to one of Lopez’s Tweet accused him of hiding their Tweet with the allegation “because he knows he’s guilty”.

This led to two more victims, between the ages of fifteen and sixteen, coming forward with accusations of their own in August.

While Lopez sent similarly-inappropriate messages to the fifteen-year-old – at one point telling her “your face is kissable” – the sixteen-year-old victim in a now-deleted TikTok accused Lopez of blocking her on Snapchat after she refused to send him intimate photos.

Lopez later uploaded an apology for these accusations, but he was quickly slammed for being too ‘vague’.

tony lopez apology
Twitter: Tony Lopez
After the first two girls made allegations, Lopez addressed them in an apology many fans slammed as being “vague”.

Then, in September, another TikTok user accused Lopez of sending her inappropriate messages when she was fifteen, with a screen recording suggesting that Lopez said things like “come here you’re so fine.

With the pressure mounting for Lopez to face justice for these accusations, we will keep you updated if any more news comes to light.

Charli D’Amelio accused of baiting fans into using TikTok rival Triller

Published: 17/Oct/2020 16:39

by Charlotte Colombo
charli insta selfie
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

Disappointed fans have called out Charli D’Amelio for ‘baiting’ them into downloading TikTok rival app Triller, after she appeared to have promised fans that she has uploaded a full video of her doing the WAP on the platform.

With 65 million monthly users, Triller has become one of TikTok’s fiercest competitors. One of the biggest pulling points of TikTok is undeniably the number of influencers sharing content on the app such as Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and, of course, Charli D’Amelio.

So, with this in mind, it isn’t surprising that Triller are trying to follow in TikTok’s footsteps by trying to encourage some of the app’s biggest content creators to jump ship and join Triller – but it seems that the fans of these influencers won’t be swayed that easily.

charli tiktok
TikTok: Charli D'Amelio
Charli was directing TikTok fans to Triller so they could see a full video of her doing the WAP dance.

When uploading a TikTok of her seemingly doing a preview of the WAP dance, D’Amelio encouraged fans to download Triller to see a full version of the dance.

However, many fans who downloaded the app found themselves to be disappointed, with the resultant video being D’Amelio doing the worm rather than the WAP dance. This led to fans accusing D’Amelio’s TikTok of being misleading.

@charlidamelioteehee go see my triller @ charlidamelio♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

One Triller user said: “Charli, why did you lie? You said in one the videos and TikToks that you’d be doing the WAP”, while several other users on the app were asking where the WAP video was.

Over on TikTok, several users commented on the original users that the video was a ‘cap’ (lie), and warned fans not to download the app. One TikTok user said that Charli had “bamboozled us”, while another said to fans: “Don’t waste your time I just watched she didn’t do it”.

Are the D’Amelio’s moving to Triller?

Many fans were confused about D’Amelio’s seemingly random move to Triller. One TikTok user said: “TikTok literally made you and now you’re transitioning to Triller?”, while another user asked: “How much is Triller paying you use the app?”

According to New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz, fans’ fears of D’Amelio being paid by Triller may not be unfounded. She alleges that D’Amelio was given $2 million and a black Rolls Royce to make that video, while her father, Marc D’Amelio, was allegedly given a seat on Triller’s board.

Meanwhile, fans are also getting suspicious about Charli’s sister’s Dixie’s relationship with Triller, as she recently uploaded a similar ‘flip day’ video for TikTok directing people to content on her Triller account.

These suspicions about the D’Amelio family’s work with Triller comes after it was announced they were joining the platform in September.

At the time, it was confirmed that the family hadn’t joined the app in an exclusive deal, meaning that they were still able to create content on other platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Could this all be about to change?