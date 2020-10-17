Tony Lopez texts allegedly sent to 13-year-old go viral on TikTok - Dexerto

Disgraced TikTok star Tony Lopez is once again making rounds on social media for the wrong reasons, as a video has gone viral TikTok claiming to show inappropriate messages allegedly sent by Lopez to a thirteen-year-old girl.

This is the fourth accusation against Tony Lopez to go viral in the last few months, with several victims claiming he groomed them and sent them inappropriate messages on Instagram and via his private Snapchat account.

The latest accusation takes the form of a screen recording uploaded to TikTok. It is entitled “TONY LOPEZ MUST BE STOPPED”, and includes hashtags like #tonylopezlikeskids and #tonylopezcancelled.

Some have immediately called into the question the veracity of the messages and screen recording, but it hasn’t stopped the video going wildly viral on the video-sharing app.

The alleged exchange starts with Lopez asking about the victim’s age and gender before calling her “attractive” and encouraging her to send suggestive “pics” in exchange for him following her on his Instagram account.

The video also claims to show Lopez asking the girl if she is recording the exchange, saying that his “rep will be done” if people find out that he was communicating with her.

Although the video has already gotten 243K views and 49K likes in the day it’s been uploaded, many people are questioning its validity. As well as the account being brand new and having no identifying information, Twitter reporter DefNoodles points out that [a]t first glance, the DMs appear to have slight differences to how Instagram DMs actually appear”.

*NOTE: Some are questioning authenticity of DMs. At first glance, the DMs appear to have slight differences to how Instagram DMs actually appear. Also, account that posted this on TikTok is brand new. — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 17, 2020

People are saying it’s fake but what’s funny is he has been known to have other alleged accounts so I mean it wouldn’t surprise me one bit — janken (@jankenxx) October 17, 2020

However, some people are still supporting the validity of the accusation despite these doubts, with one Twitter user noting that Lopez “has been known to have other alleged accounts”.

Lopez is yet to comment publicly on these latest allegations.

What are the Tony Lopez accusations?

Since July, various young people have spoken out about how Lopez allegedly groomed them and sent them inappropriate messages despite knowing that they were underage.

The first accusations were uploaded by TikTok user Griffin Brooks, and they appear to show a screen recording of Lopez sending explicit messages to a fifteen-year-old girl on Snapchat.

for anyone watching, Tony Lopez hid my tweet exposing him for sexually harassing a minor bc he knows he’s guilty pic.twitter.com/RGa8FpVxRV — 🃏 (@ncim455) July 14, 2020

Controversially, a Twitter user who posted the TikTok in reply to one of Lopez’s Tweet accused him of hiding their Tweet with the allegation “because he knows he’s guilty”.

This led to two more victims, between the ages of fifteen and sixteen, coming forward with accusations of their own in August.

While Lopez sent similarly-inappropriate messages to the fifteen-year-old – at one point telling her “your face is kissable” – the sixteen-year-old victim in a now-deleted TikTok accused Lopez of blocking her on Snapchat after she refused to send him intimate photos.

Lopez later uploaded an apology for these accusations, but he was quickly slammed for being too ‘vague’.

Then, in September, another TikTok user accused Lopez of sending her inappropriate messages when she was fifteen, with a screen recording suggesting that Lopez said things like “come here you’re so fine.

With the pressure mounting for Lopez to face justice for these accusations, we will keep you updated if any more news comes to light.