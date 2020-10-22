 Charli D'Amelio embarrasses Dixie during interview with Trippie Redd - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio embarrasses Dixie during interview with Trippie Redd

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:16

by Alice Hearing
Dixie D'Amelio interviews Trippe Redd on her YouTube show
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

It’s probably hard enough being the sister of TikTok’s biggest star, but not even Dixie D’Amelio’s own show gets a break from Charli D’Amelio.

Dixie’s biggest interview yet was gatecrashed by Charli. On Wednesday, October 21 Dixie dropped her interview with rap artist Trippie Redd on her weekly YouTube talk show. In the past, Dixie has interviewed her fellow TikTok famous friends including Lil Huddy, Addison Rae, and her own boyfriend Noah Beck, but Trippie is by far the biggest star she’s had so far.

She looked noticeably embarrassed when Charli interrupted while filming, just when Dixie and Trippie were getting deep about music, and online hate. Charli almost always appears in Dixie’s interviews as the annoying younger sister, but never with a guest as huge as Trippie Redd.

Charli can be seen in the background slowly walking down the stairs and Dixie is forced to introduce her. Charli says “Who are you?” and then an awkward “oh, cool” when Trippie introduces himself, at which Dixie awkwardly laughs. But Trippie doesn’t seem phased.

Dixie D'Amelio YouTube show with Noah Beck and Charli D'Amelio
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio
Charli frequently interrupts Dixie on her show

A little later on Charli walks in again, alongside a caption that says “My sister Charli likes to randomly walk on set and ask questions, even though she isn’t mic’d.” Charli briefly takes over as host and asks Trippie if he dances and makes fun of Dixie because she can’t.

Fans were totally here for Charli gatecrashing in the comments. One person wrote: “I love how Charli just walks down and sees Trippie and isn’t even phased.” Some people thought Charli was just joking by pretending not to know who the famous artist is, spotting her cheeky smile at Dixie afterward, while others said they felt secondhand embarrassment on behalf of Charli.

If Charli really doesn’t know who Trippie Redd is, it comes as a surprise after some of his songs have been labeled “TikTok songs” that Charli herself has danced to on the app. Trippie’s hit “Dead” has been used in more than half a million videos on TikTok.

Despite the awkward interruptions, it has just been announced that both Dixie and Charli have been nominated for creator of the year for the 10th annual Streamy Awards.

Overwatch

Overwatch pro Super returns on Jimmy Fallon: When to watch

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:17

by Lauren Bergin
Robert Paul / Blizzard Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon OWL

OWL star Matthew “Super” DeLisi has been added as a guest on the show for the second time, linking up with popular presenter Jimmy Fallon. 

The Overwatch League is full of shining personalities, but it’s safe to say that the captain of reigning back-to-back champions San Francisco Shock is one of the league’s boldest and brightest.

The 20-year-old main tank player has certainly won the hearts of OWL fans, not only because his plays are the definition of brilliance, but because in every interview he features in his enthusiasm for the game is infectious.

This is likely why Jimmy Fallon has elected to bring back the OWL star for the 26 October episode of the classic American talkshow, The Tonight Show.

San Francisco Shock champs
Robert Paul/Blizzard Entertainment
Super is the enigmatic captain of back-to-back OWL champions San Francisco Shock.

This isn’t Super’s first time on The Tonight Show

Back in 2019 Super made his inaugural television appearance alongside former Overwatch flex player turned Valorant star Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won. Both players provided America’s viewers with insight into how the esports world works, discussing their rigorous schedules and sharing how many hours they sink into the game.

Super’s guest appearance on the show coincided with the team’s 2019 victory over the Vancouver Titans in the OWL finals, therefore it makes a lot of sense that Super has been asked to return to the show following a dominant performance over Seoul Dynasty.

When to watch and why

It’s nice to see esports becoming more prominent in mainstream media, so it’s worth tuning in to support the growth of esports, as well as learn a little bit about Overwatch as well. Super certainly knows the game inside out.

You can tune in to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35pm ET on NBC on Monday, 26 October to see Super alongside superstars Sterling K. Brown and Zoe Lister-Jones.