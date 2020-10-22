Charli D'Amelio embarrasses Dixie during interview with Trippie Redd - Dexerto

It’s probably hard enough being the sister of TikTok’s biggest star, but not even Dixie D’Amelio’s own show gets a break from Charli D’Amelio.

Dixie’s biggest interview yet was gatecrashed by Charli. On Wednesday, October 21 Dixie dropped her interview with rap artist Trippie Redd on her weekly YouTube talk show. In the past, Dixie has interviewed her fellow TikTok famous friends including Lil Huddy, Addison Rae, and her own boyfriend Noah Beck, but Trippie is by far the biggest star she’s had so far.

She looked noticeably embarrassed when Charli interrupted while filming, just when Dixie and Trippie were getting deep about music, and online hate. Charli almost always appears in Dixie’s interviews as the annoying younger sister, but never with a guest as huge as Trippie Redd.

Charli can be seen in the background slowly walking down the stairs and Dixie is forced to introduce her. Charli says “Who are you?” and then an awkward “oh, cool” when Trippie introduces himself, at which Dixie awkwardly laughs. But Trippie doesn’t seem phased.

A little later on Charli walks in again, alongside a caption that says “My sister Charli likes to randomly walk on set and ask questions, even though she isn’t mic’d.” Charli briefly takes over as host and asks Trippie if he dances and makes fun of Dixie because she can’t.

Fans were totally here for Charli gatecrashing in the comments. One person wrote: “I love how Charli just walks down and sees Trippie and isn’t even phased.” Some people thought Charli was just joking by pretending not to know who the famous artist is, spotting her cheeky smile at Dixie afterward, while others said they felt secondhand embarrassment on behalf of Charli.

Read more: Logan Paul explains why he might follow Joe Rogan to Texas

If Charli really doesn’t know who Trippie Redd is, it comes as a surprise after some of his songs have been labeled “TikTok songs” that Charli herself has danced to on the app. Trippie’s hit “Dead” has been used in more than half a million videos on TikTok.

Despite the awkward interruptions, it has just been announced that both Dixie and Charli have been nominated for creator of the year for the 10th annual Streamy Awards.