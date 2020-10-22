 Logan Paul explains why he might follow Joe Rogan to Texas - Dexerto
Logan Paul explains why he might follow Joe Rogan to Texas

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:51

by Jacob Hale
Logan Paul Texas Joe Rogan
YouTube: Impaulsive Clips

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has suggested that he might be planning a move to Texas, following in similar footsteps to fellow podcast extraordinaire Joe Rogan.

In August, Joe Rogan officially moved to Texas, debuting his new Joe Rogan Experience podcast studio in early September and moving in to an incredible $14.4 million home in Austin.

Rogan seems particularly happy with his move out of Los Angeles, and it seems like he may have inspired other creators to do the same.

During an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, YouTube star Logan Paul suggested that a move out of LA and to the Lone Star state might be on the cards.

Logan Paul house Los Angeles
YouTube: Arbuckle
Logan Paul’s LA house is very impressive — but Rogan’s new Texas mansion may have turned his head slightly.

While discussing the recent cancellation of Kanye West’s long-awaited appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, as well as his impressive new house, the Texas conversation came up.

“Texas is nice,” Logan said, before adding that “we might be going there” — though who exactly he meant by “we” isn’t completely clear. He could mean the podcast, or his entire Maverick Media operations, or just himself and girlfriend Josie Canseco.

The reason he’s considering the move seems to be very similar to Rogan, too. “I mean, I don’t know… “ he said, clearly not completely decided. He mentions “lower taxes” before also suggesting that Los Angeles is “a weird bubble of fantasy and non-reality.”

Topic starts at 50:58

Of course, one of the many nicknames for Los Angeles is “La La Land” thanks to the idea of the ‘Hollywood lifestyle’ and connotations around it, so Logan isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last person to believe the city is “a weird bubble of fantasy.”

That, plus significantly lower taxes between California and Texas, will surely be enough for any resident to consider making the move, especially if you can afford to move into a place similar to Joe Rogan’s

The idea still seems like little more than a miniscule seed in Logan’s mind right now, but it will be interesting to see if he actually makes the move.

Ninja shocks Valorant star with huge donation after Twitch refund scam

Published: 22/Oct/2020 2:56

by Andrew Amos
Ninja next to AverageJonas
Red Bull / Twitter: Average_Jonas

Ninja

Chargebacks are a Twitch streamer’s worst nightmare, as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins knows it all too well, so when he saw Valorant star ‘AverageJonas’ get scammed out of over $5,000, he knew he had to step up and help.

There’s few Twitch scams more infuriating than chargeback scams. When you have avid viewers donate to your stream, it’s a wonderful feeling.

However, some viewers do it maliciously, with the intent of taking, not giving. After donating hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, viewers dispute the charge with PayPal or their bank, saying they were hacked and didn’t actually donate the money.

The money then goes back to the donator, and the Twitch streamer is left without the donations, and most of the time, also has to pay a fine on top.

That’s exactly what happened to AverageJonas ⁠— a Valorant Twitch star with over 130,000 followers. He had a viewer refund $5,400 worth of donations, which ended up costing the streamer $5,800 after accounting for transfer fees.

“I have received over $5,400 in several donations from one person on Twitch which have all been refunded even though donations are supposedly non-refund. To top it off, I have been personally charged $400+ in refund fees from PayPal,” Jonas said on Twitter.

“This person used me and my community to gain clout and other benefits by acting like an extremely wealthy and giving human being. The person also pretended like the refunds were a mistake.”

Fortunately, Ninja got wind of the fellow Valorant streamer’s woes.

After all, Jonas is one of Valorant’s biggest content creators, and Ninja is slowly working his way to the top of the pro scene. With all of Jonas’ informational content, it’s the least Ninja could do to put his fandom to use.

Ninja replied to Jonas’ tweet with a simple “fixed.” What he meant by that was he donated AverageJonas $5,800, to cover not only the Twitch donations from the user, but the PayPal fees as well.

Jonas was shocked: “Dude thank you so much you’re such a legend omfg.”

It’s a big win for Jonas, however, it highlights a much bigger issue with Twitch donations. If Ninja hadn’t caught wind of the streamer’s troubles, it’s likely nothing would have been done.

Chargebacks are still a big issue, and there’s nothing you can really do about it as a streamer if PayPal or Twitch don’t step in ⁠— like what happened in Jonas’ case.

However, now he can go back to doing what he does best ⁠— sharing Sova line-ups for every Valorant player to learn.