Pop artist Clinton Kane responded to his ex-girlfriend Brooke Schofield after she made multiple accusations against him that he has since tried to debunk.

In June, TikToker Brooke Schofield went viral for exposing her ex-boyfriend and pop artist Clinton Kane for allegedly cheating, manipulating, and lying to her.

Brooke went so viral that over 130M TikTokers viewed her 16-part series, where she explained the downfall of their relationship.

While viewers reacted to the viral story, they also waited for Clinton’s response. And, on July 13, he gave everyone exactly what they’ve been looking for in a 30-part TikTok series.

“This has just been draining, and I’m f*cking tired,” he said and apologized to his fans for taking so long to explain his side of the story.

In his series, which he titled, “Who did I date, not marry?” Clinton shot back at Brooke for the many lies she allegedly told in her TikTok series. He showed receipts for his claims, such as Venmo transactions and photos of their text conversations.

During Clinton’s viral TikTok story, which has reached over 65M views, he condemned Brooke for her supposedly “disgusting” behavior – specifically, how she claimed in her videos that she got his consent to record their arguments. He claimed that he never agreed to this, but said she recorded him anyway.

He further added that he allowed her to leave and go do her own thing when they spent their nights together consecutively – something Brooke has claimed otherwise.

Clinton stated that they only dated for three months, when she allegedly attempted to convince multiple people that they’d dated for seven months.

Though he implied that Brooke lied about most of what she said, Clinton admitted that he did lie about his age out of “embarrassment” because she was older than him.

As the drama continues to unfold between exes Clinton and Brooke, podcaster and friend of both, Zach Sang, allegedly tried to sell their story for monetary gain.

This came as a surprise to Brooke… so much so that she flamed him on Tana Mongeau’s podcast for “clout chasing” and being “opportunistic.”