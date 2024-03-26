Angry Reactions breaks down on live after ex posts “proof” of domestic violence

Angry Reactions broke down while live on TikTok after the woman in his domestic violence case posted “proof” online.

25-year-old Oneya Johnson, known online as ‘Angry Reactions,’ has returned to TikTok after announcing he would be leaving the social media platform following allegations of domestic abuse.

Despite the case being “dismissed,” Angry Reactions’ former girlfriend and the mother of his child, Sierra began posting “proof” on TikTok. This included sharing photos of bruises and a recorded FaceTime between the pair.

“He screams in my face, literally inches from my face, and I have to push him to get away from me,” Sierra said. “He has put his hands around my throat to choke me, he has pulled out a gun recently.”

According to Sierra, Angry Reactions threatened to find her with a gun and also smashed three of her phones; “I’m tired of him constantly saying ‘This is all lies, I was arrested because of lies.’ It’s not lies. It’s not and I have so much proof.”

She also claimed that the case had only been “dismissed” as she had decided not to press charges, stating Angry Reactions had even admitted to the domestic violence in his statement to police.

Now, Angry Reactions has responded by going live, breaking down on the phone with his father over the claims made against him and denying any wrongdoing.

“I never got the police on her. She’s showing bruises of me defending myself from her and she’s making the internet think that—” Angry Reactions can be heard saying before cutting himself off.

He went on to say that he had “just got through all of this drama,” sharing his devastation over having the internet once more turn against him.

Viewers in the chat begged Angry Reactions to end the “unhinged” live, with one person advising that he wasn’t “in the right headspace” to be on the internet.