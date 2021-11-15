TimTheTatman’s Battlefield 2042 flying skills are so bad Dr Disrespect broke character

With the early release of Battlefield 2042, Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has shown that his flying skills are bad enough to make Dr Disrespect take a break from portraying his iconic character.

Battlefield 2042 doesn’t release until November 19, but thanks to early access, thousands across the world are enjoying the latest installment in the series. Following the footsteps of its predecessors, BF2042 comes complete with your choice of vehicles including tanks, helicopters, and fighting jets.

With its early access, Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and CouRage have broadcasted their gameplay together, leading to some hilarious moments.

Tim almost immediately showed off his parachute skills, but it wasn’t until the leader of the Tatman Army showed off his jet flying talents that he made Doc break from his iconic character.

TimTheTatman makes Doc break character

After a few successful games during the group’s Novemebr 12 stream, Tim showed off his hilariously awful jet abilities.

Going to respawn on the map, the Tatman stated: “So I have to spawn A1 here, but I’m not doing it. I’m taking a f**king jet. Let’s get it, chat.”

It wasn’t long until Tim showed his hesitancy, as he immediately said to himself: “How the hell do you do this?”

Also ready to spawn, Dr Disrespect mentioned that he was ready for either of his squadmates to jump out, which would allow him to spawn with them.

As the two-time was prepared to spawn into the game, he realized what happened as the game showed that Betar had died.

“It just wouldn’t go up! I just wanted to go up and it just wanted to go down,” Tim explained as the trio broke out into laughter. This included Doc, who broke from his serious character to join in on the shenanigans.

As the trio went to jump back in the game, Doc described what made him laugh so hard: “I was on the respawn screen following your little jet icon, and all of a sudden it does this hilarious 360 spin.”

Minutes later, Betar’s stream chat made him aware of his mistake — flying controls are inverted. We’ll have to wait to see if he remembers that the next time he plays Battlefield 2042.