When does Battlefield 2042 early access start? EA Play start time & 10 hours free trial guide

A 10-hour Battlefield 2042 early access trial will be available for Xbox Games Pass and EA Play members several days before release.

The Battlefield 2042 early access will give Xbox Games Pass and EA Play members 10-hours to try the game before they buy it when the game releases on November 19, 2021. Those playing the game on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will be able to take part through Xbox Games Pass, while PC owners can take advantage of the free trial through EA Play Pro.

Battlefield 2042 devs, DICE, have received a significant backlash from fans following the game’s Beta, so the company will be hoping that the 10-hour trial will help ease concerns. Here’s how players can take advantage of the Battlefield 2042 early access.

Advertisement

Contents

How Battlefield 2042 early access works

The Battlefield 2042 early access trial will not be limited by members like the one for FIFA 2022, instead, it will be available to everyone who has an active Xbox Games Pass or EA Play Pro account.

Those who’ve taken advantage of Battlefield 2042’s pre-load options will be able to experience the 10-hour free trial on November 12, 2021, when it goes live. A whole week before the game releases.

How to access the Battlefield 2042 early access

Players simply need to log in to their PC or Xbox console and download the game for pre-load. The game has been available for pre-load since October 5, 2021, so that players could take part in the Beta.

Advertisement

Then on November 12 when the free trial goes live, players can enjoy their 10 hours to decide if they want to purchase Battlefield 2042 or not.

Read More: All Battlefield 2042 vehicles

Those who want to take part in the Battlefield 2042 early access but do not have an active Xbox Games Pass or EA Play Pro account will need to sign up to those platforms first. This can be done by visiting the website of each or through an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console. EA Play is also included in Xbox Games Pass membership.

Here’s where you can find all the details about Battlefield 2042 the game before it releases.