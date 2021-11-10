How to watch OTK’s new Parasocial streamer show starring Mizkif

Popular streaming group One True King (OTK) has revealed their very own game show starring fan-favorite broadcasters, hosted by none other than Mizkif. Here’s how you can watch it on Twitch.

One True King kicked off for the first time a little over a year ago.

The organization was founded by Twitch stars Asmongold, Mizkif, and Esfand, and has since expanded to encompass Nmplol, Rich Campbell, Tips Out, Jschlatt, and Cyr.

The group was crowned the most-watched live streaming group in August 2021, totalling a whopping 25 million hours viewed.

Now, OTK has unveiled its latest project — and it aims to bring together some of the biggest broadcasters on the net in a live streamed competition.

What is Parasocial?

On November 9, Mizkif tweeted out a video announcing his new project called ‘Parasocial’.

Parasocial is a game show that appears to be in the style of Family Feud, prompting players to “guess the most popular answers to questions.”

OTK IS PROUD TO PRESENT OUR NEWEST SHOW… PARASOCIAL! POWERED BY @current EVERY MONDAY @ 2PM CST FIRST EPISODE IS NOVEMBER 15TH pic.twitter.com/kEjpgBPBir — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) November 10, 2021

How to watch Parasocial on Twitch

Parasocial will air on Mizkif’s Twitch channel on November 15.

The broadcast will kick off at 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST. The show is slated to air every Monday, giving viewers something to look forward to each week.

Parasocial 💬

~ Powered by @current ~ Our new show where teams of streamers will face off each week to guess the most popular answers to questions, with the help of you… the viewers! 💡 EVERY MONDAY @ 2 PM CThttps://t.co/el2vSd1cq9 pic.twitter.com/qWYgfidets — OTK (@OTKnetwork) November 10, 2021

Who will be on OTK’s Parasocial?

Thus far, no competitors have been announced for the first episode, but fans are already placing their bets as to who will make an appearance.

This latest announcement follows speculation that Mizkif was set to join YouTube, after the streamer claimed the “door was always open” to the platform.

Combined with his cryptic teasing of a big announcement, speculation was rife as to what the big reveal might be; but it turns out that ‘Parasocial’ was the major project in the pipeline.

For now, OTK’s latest project is receiving a ton of love over on social media, leaving fans and fellow streamers alike anxious to see who comes out on top.