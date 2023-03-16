TikToker sparks viral debate after ‘cleaning’ toilet seat in dishwasher

A TikToker has sparked debate after uploading a clip of them washing their toilet seat in their dishwasher. Though, not everyone is in on the joke.

TikTok has become so big these days that it has pretty much replaced YouTube as the go-to place for viral videos online. You only need to swipe through your For You page for a few minutes to find something most people are talking about.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen users on the app be split by a ‘UFO’ being transported on the back of a truck, as well as Doordashers not delivering food to paying customers if they haven’t tipped.

Article continues after ad

Well now, there’s a new clip that has users split in their debate, as TikToker Alison Koroly placed their toilet seat in their dishwasher.

TikToker splits everyone by ‘washing’ toilet seat in dishwasher

That’s right, the TikToker went viral on March 13 after their bizarre short clip caught the eye of over 2 million viewers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you haven’t seen it yet, it goes down exactly how it sounds. The TikToker unscrewed their toilet seat and placed it in the empty dishwasher. “I never knew people did this,” Alison’s caption read, but you don’t actually see the end result of the supposed wash.

That didn’t matter to some users, who quickly chastised the TikToker for doing it. “Absolutely foul,” said one. “You can’t eat at everybody house…,” added another. “I’m never buying a second-hand dishwasher,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the seat hasn’t been through a round of washing in the dishwasher, as Alison told the New York Post that it was simply a joke. Though, it has gotten a little out of hand since.

Obviously, you should absolutely not wash your toilet seat in the dishwasher, and we don’t need to see this joke replicated into becoming the next TikTok trend. Just clean them the old-fashioned way and everyone will be just fine.