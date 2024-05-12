Bride’s sister carries out giant snake that crashed wedding in viral video

A woman went viral on TikTok after she was filmed bravely carrying out a giant snake with her bare hand, as it interrupted her sister’s wedding in Arizona.

In the 19-second clip, the bride’s sister, Erika Rodriguez, casually grabbed the unexpected serpentine intruder by its tail while other guests looked on in amazement. “Erika, you’re f**king wild!” one attendee shouted, while another asked: “Why isn’t that girl scared of anything?”

She grasped the snake with her bare hand, before leading it away from the party and into a nearby bush, all the while lifting her dress to prevent it from touching the ground. “Weddings in Arizona,” read the text over the video, which has amassed over 1.2 million views.

Article continues after ad

“The snake kept making appearances in the little cocktail area,” Erika told Fox10 Phoenix. “The worker had tried to catch him, but he flipped onto the steps and the deck right there. He came out again.”

Article continues after ad

She then took matters into her own hands and was later rewarded with a beer from the open bar. Erika credited growing up watching ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ for her bravery. “As a kid, I was very tomboyish, so I was outside catching grasshoppers and toads and snakes and whatever I could,” she told the outlet.

Her sister, Sandra, added: “It’s just always been who she is. She loves animals. She’s always been adventurous. She is not afraid of anything literally.”

Article continues after ad

Many viewers in the comments applauded Erika for her courage. “The girl is scared of nothing,” one person wrote. “Someone propose to that girl right now!” another added.

“She was ready with her cowboy boots,” a third said, while another noted that the brave woman was “just a queen, doing queen things.”

Since its launch, TikTok has been filled with viral wedding crashes and incidents, including one bride who went viral after blacking out during her reception and another wedding that was crashed by a man in a cat costume.