Love Is Blind’s Shake launches new collab & it’s not what you’d expect

Shake from Love Is Blind Season 2 just partnered with a major brand on a few products, and it’s the most unexpected collab of the year.

When reality TV stars get a taste of fame after appearing in a season or two of a show, there’s a natural progression to their subsequent entrepreneurial endeavors.

Most decide to release lines of merch (which doesn’t always get the best reaction), or they start selling personalized videos of themselves on Cameo (which can also be the basis of scrutiny).

However, Shake Chatterjee from Season 2 of Love Is Blind decided to take a whole different direction in making money from his public platform, and it’s definitely not anyone’s first guess.

Article continues after ad

On May 10, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share that he is partnering with Mooala Organic, a plant-based milk brand that prides itself on being organic, for a few of its products.

Article continues after ad

As of now, his face and signature are plastered on the brand’s simple almond milk and simple oat milk. The official Love Is Blind logo is also featured on the front of the cartoon.

Besides his caption that they are “Coming to a grocery store near you,” it’s unclear when the product will be available for purchase.

Despite the fact that he faced so much controversy from LIB (to the point that he was one of the cast members in House of Villains Season 1), people seemed excited by the launch and immediately expressed that in the comments section of the post.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “Gone Ahead! Businessman!!!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Shakes made By Shake lol.”

This partnership might be the start of more collaborations between reality TV celebrities and the food/drink industry in the future.