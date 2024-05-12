90 Day Fiance star says he got banned from dating apps for pretending to be himself

If you think that you are talking to 90 Day Fiance’s Scott Wern Sr on a dating app, you might want to check again.

When getting famous, there’s always the possibility that people are going to start impersonating you.

While this can sometimes seem like a harmless joke, there have been times when it goes too far. And for this 90 Day Fiance star, he learned this the hard way.

On March 11, Scott Wern Sr from 90 Day: Love In Paradise Season 3 took to Instagram to share that he had been banned from multiple online dating apps, including Tinder and Hinge.

He listed a bunch of reasons for why he was getting kicked off these sites, including the claim that he was being booted for attempting to pose as himself and wasn’t the real 90 Day cast member.

Scott also shared that he believed reports made by haters that he made from his reality TV debut played a part in these terminations.

When giving a suggestion of another dating site he could try in the comments section of the video, he replied: “I’ll pass on dating apps. It’s a sign to stay off. Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge banned (:.”

None of the dating sites he mentioned have publicly commented on his bans as of yet.

This isn’t the first time a situation like this has happened. In a Season 9 episode of Catfish, it was exposed that a man’s internet girlfriend was using photos of Charli D’Amelio, posing as her all throughout their relationship.

If Scott’s mission of finding a partner online didn’t work, maybe going back on TV is the next way to go? He’s stated that he’s done with TLC, but there are a plethora of other networks with more dating shows to choose from. Only time will tell his next romance step.