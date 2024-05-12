Adept sparks confusion after “insane” TikTok live confession

Adept has left viewers stunned after making some “insane” confessions during a TikTok live, with many claiming the content creator “fell off.”

Following her public divorce and court case against popular streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, former partner and Twitch streamer Samantha ‘Adept’ Lopez has baffled viewers with her online antics.

Most recently, the content creator went live on TikTok where she confessed to frequently considering posting explicit photos on her Instagram account.

According to Adept, she has come close to sharing photos “hundreds, thousands of times” for “no damn reason.”

In a clip shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) by user ‘xqcreviews‘, Adept claimed she wanted to share the photos “just because” she “liked it.”

Article continues after ad

“I have no shame in any of that sh**,” she said, before admitting she “kind of wished” her viewers would see her exposed in the explicit pictures.

“I don’t care, I like how I look,” Adept continued. “I’ve said this a million, billion, gillion times since the beginning of time. Since I ever started streaming… I hate wearing clothes. I don’t care who sees.”

Article continues after ad

Despite Adept’s insistence that she didn’t “give a f***,” viewers were baffled by the confession, with one person writing that “saying this publicly is insane.”

Many claimed the streamer was “crashing out” after her public fallout with xQc and losing the court case against him.

Article continues after ad

“Crashing out after the crash out,” a response to the posted clip read. Another person wrote, “She’s crashing out [because] she knows she’s done,” with a third hitting back at her statement that she had frequently discussed the matter, writing, “She has NEVER said this EVER.”

Many suspected that the TikTok live and subsequent confession was leading up to Adept switching up her content creation, as xQc claimed she had previously threatened to do so during their break up. One user said, “Giving it a matter of weeks before the link in bio drops.”