Love Is Blind star wins $1 million dollar settlement for Netflix lawsuit

After filing his lawsuit against the streaming service all the way back in 2022, Jeremy is finally seeing some movement in it, and it’s in his favor.

Jeremy Hartwell wasn’t the most recognized contestant from the second season of Love Is Blind because his on-screen journey ended after not getting engaged after mingling in the pods.

However, he is one of the most memorable cast members of the season because of the lawsuit that he filed against Netflix back in 2022. The former reality TV star alleged several serious accusations, including claiming “inhumane working conditions” and that he was illegally paid less than the minimum wage.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

On May 10, Courthouse News Service shared court documents that detailed the settlement agreement between Jeremy and the streaming service.

The documents show that Netflix has settled the suit for a total of $1,395,000. While the settlement has been stated, it won’t be until a later date in July 2024 that it will be officially approved and put into place.

Article continues after ad

This lawsuit isn’t just about him, it is a class action for over a hundred crew and cast members who have worked on the show in the past, Jeremy is just the legal representative of the Plantiff’s side.

Jeremy, who currently has his Instagram page on private, hasn’t publicly responded to this update in the lawsuit as of yet.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only lawsuit that has been filed by Netflix from a former Love Is Blind contestant. Season 5’s Renee Poche filed a suit against the streaming service, alleging a “traumatic” experience. The lawsuit has headed into arbitration, but there have been no public updates since then.

Another alum has gone as far as comparing the show to a cult-like atmosphere. The show is still slated to continue, with Season 7 already confirmed.