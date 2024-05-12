Below Deck Med star accidentally reveals Captain Sandy & Leah Shafer’s wedding date

It was revealed back in September 2023 that Captain Sandy & Leah were getting married, and their ceremony was sooner than we thought.

Fans have been snooping the internet for the past few months trying to figure out when and where Captain Sandy Yawn and her Fiance Leah Shafer are going to tie the knot.

Sandy did share on social media that the couple did receive their marriage license, and revealed where they got their wedding bands from, but kept a tight lip on when their ceremony would actually take place.

And while she nor Leah have given any more updates, one former BD Med star has already spilled the beans.

On May 11, Chef Dave White from Season 7 took to his Instagram story to capture photos of Sandy & Leah’s special day and show them to the world.

He shares multiple behind-the-scenes pics of the ceremony, including an up-close photo of their wedding cake and selfies with fellow BD alums Aesha Scott & Kate Chastain, who were also in attendance.

In one of the photos, there was a cameraman capturing the ceremony, but it could just be a personal video for the couple to look back on. It doesn’t necessarily mean that their wedding will be featured on Med.

However, it was shown in the Season 9 trailer that their engagement was filmed and will be shown during the season.

Season 8 premiered the same month the happy couple got engaged, so if there’s a season lag, it would mean that their wedding could be featured in Season 10 (if it gets greenlit).

Nonetheless, because Dave just confirmed that at least three former/current crew members from the BD franchise were at the event, expect some star-studded wedding photos when Sandy & Leah officially confirm it took place.