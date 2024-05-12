EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck Med star accidentally reveals Captain Sandy & Leah Shafer’s wedding date

Je'Kayla Crawford
Captain Sandy and her longtime girlfriend Leah Shafer.Instagram: captainsandrayawn

Captain Sandy and her longtime girlfriend Leah Shafer.

It was revealed back in September 2023 that Captain Sandy & Leah were getting married, and their ceremony was sooner than we thought.

Fans have been snooping the internet for the past few months trying to figure out when and where Captain Sandy Yawn and her Fiance Leah Shafer are going to tie the knot.

Sandy did share on social media that the couple did receive their marriage license, and revealed where they got their wedding bands from, but kept a tight lip on when their ceremony would actually take place.

And while she nor Leah have given any more updates, one former BD Med star has already spilled the beans.

On May 11, Chef Dave White from Season 7 took to his Instagram story to capture photos of Sandy & Leah’s special day and show them to the world.

He shares multiple behind-the-scenes pics of the ceremony, including an up-close photo of their wedding cake and selfies with fellow BD alums Aesha Scott & Kate Chastain, who were also in attendance.

In one of the photos, there was a cameraman capturing the ceremony, but it could just be a personal video for the couple to look back on. It doesn’t necessarily mean that their wedding will be featured on Med.

However, it was shown in the Season 9 trailer that their engagement was filmed and will be shown during the season.

Season 8 premiered the same month the happy couple got engaged, so if there’s a season lag, it would mean that their wedding could be featured in Season 10 (if it gets greenlit).

Nonetheless, because Dave just confirmed that at least three former/current crew members from the BD franchise were at the event, expect some star-studded wedding photos when Sandy & Leah officially confirm it took place.

Related Topics

Below DeckBelow Deck Mediterranean

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under
Reality TV
Below Deck fans concerned spinoffs aren’t being renewed for new seasons
Erica Handel
Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Sunny annoyed when Ben admits new charter guests are “pretty”
Erica Handel
Barbie Pascual Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Barbie shockingly introduces Season 11 crew member to her mom
Erica Handel
Below Deck Aesha and Scott
Reality TV
Below Deck star Aesha Scott announces “surprise” engagement to long-term boyfriend
Eleni Thomas
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech