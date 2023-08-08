TikToker goes viral with horrific San Fransisco harassment story as she never feels “safe”

A woman living in San Fransisco has gone viral on TikTok, after revealing horrific comments she received from a stranger in public, explaining that she never feels safe in the city.

Hannah Ayla is a TikToker who reviews products and shares her experiences on the platform.

She shared her experience of being harassed in San Francisco, which amassed over a million views on TikTok.

The TikToker was taken aback, saying “I’m literally shaking right now.” She explains that the story began as she was just getting groceries in her home-city of San Francisco.

Feeling “unsafe” in San Fransisco

Hannah added that she never feels “fully safe” and that people living in San Francisco will know what she is talking about.

While walking out of the store, she says a man walked past her and said, “‘Move you stupid b**ch’ and he spits in my face.”

Ayla asked him, “Excuse me, did you just spit in my face?” and was met with another attack from the man. She claimed that he said, “Move or I’ll r*** you,” adding that there were people everywhere just walking by.

“I don’t know why I’m even posting this. If you live in San Francisco, do you feel this way all the time?”

“I don’t feel safe ever. It’s better when it’s daylight but nighttime. No. Not leaving my house,” she concluded.

TikTok users have mixed reaction

One of the top-liked comments on the video stated that the user would have “100% stood up” for her and expressed their sympathies.

Many other users shared their experiences and agreed with her in the comment section of her videos, especially about the feeling of unease in San Fransisco. However, she was also met with criticism as she made several follow-up videos responding to negative comments.

Hannah responded to a comment that said, “You get what you vote for,” and she said, “It was to share my experience as a woman and someone who has been harassed in red states and blue states.”

She also responded to racist comments about the man who made the comments under her now-viral video.