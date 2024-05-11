EntertainmentTwitch

FaZe Jason left bloody after attack dog bites his face on Twitch

Daniel Appleford
faze-clan-adds-jason-ween-brand-reboot-twitchInstagram: jasontheween

FaZe Clan content creator JasonTheWeen was bitten by an attack dog during his birthday stream on Twitch.

Jason, one of the latest additions to FaZe Clan, took to Twitch to celebrate his birthday on May 9 with his audience.

While streaming, he decided to subject himself to an attack dog while wearing a protective suit — a standard training retinal for police dogs trained to take down criminals while in the field.

Despite being in a protective suit, Jason’s shoe fell off shortly after he started running, which caused him to trip just as the dog caught up to him. The dog promptly lunged at him, hitting Jason’s head before briefly chewing on his leg.

Jason took to X (formerly Twitter) to update his fanbase on his current situation after the clip began gaining traction on social media. In a post with the caption “Happy birthday to me,” Jason shared a video of his injuries.

The streamer’s friends explained that the dog’s bite was just “one hole” on his forehead that was bleeding profusely. Despite being covered in blood, Jason seemed to be fine outside of the cut on his forehead and was told it was “not that bad.”

Some commenters even tried to make light of the situation, calling his literal downfall the most “unathletic” thing they had ever seen. But overall, the comments were directed towards Jason’s speedy recovery with many well-wishes.

His fellow FaZe members also came to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation. With newly-appointed CEO FaZe Banks saying “FaZe up,” and FaZe Teemperr and Swagg sharing their surprise at the situation.

Related Topics

Faze Clan

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
faze-banks-addresses-crypto-criticism
Entertainment
FaZe Banks hits back at criticism over involvement with crypto
Virginia Glaze
Streamer YourRAGE next to photo of Kendrick Lamar
Kick
Streamer YourRAGE thanks Kendrick Lamar for removing copyright on Drake diss reactions
Shay Robson
FaZe Clan 2024 roster
Twitch
Who’s in FaZe Clan? Full roster following 2024 reboot
Meera Jacka
FaZe clan reboot logo
Twitch
FaZe Clan reboot 2024: List of members laid off so far
Alice Sjöberg

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.