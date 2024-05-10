EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck fans concerned spinoffs aren’t being renewed for new seasons

Erica Handel
Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down UnderYoutube

Bravo announced which shows were renewed for upcoming seasons, but fans became worried when certain Below Deck franchise spinoffs weren’t included on the list.

Below Deck is a successful franchise on Bravo and has aired four spinoff shows on the network since it began in 2013.

These shows include Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and the newest series, Below Deck Adventure.

On May 9, Deadline announced that the original Below Deck series would be returning for another season, which was confirmed when the Season 12 crew members were spotted filming on April 28.

Below Deck Captain Glenn ShepherdYouTube: Bravo
Captain Glenn Shephard holds a tip meeting on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After the announcement was made public, fans on X were concerned when the spinoffs Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure weren’t listed with the original series.

“Wait why wasn’t Below Deck Down Under or Sailing Yacht listed for renewal?” one fan asked.

Another fan mentioned that they saw a rumor about one of the spinoffs allegedly being canceled because it was too expensive to shoot.

A different person assumed that listing Below Deck could mean that all franchise shows have been renewed for new seasons, but Bravo hasn’t clarified whether it’s true or not.

Below Deck Mediterranean already has a new season underway in June, and it’s too soon for the show to be renewed.

However, there’s still been no word on when Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and Below Deck Down Under Season 3 are returning.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht usually airs in late spring, and Below Deck Med took its place by airing Season 9 right after Below Deck Season 11.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott is coming back to Below Deck Med after appearing on two seasons of Below Deck Down Under, which makes her role on the spinoff unknown.

The fate of future Below Deck spinoffs is up in the air, so fans will have to wait until Below Deck Med ends to see which spinoff comes next.

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

