Cop has the perfect response to ‘Karen’ trying to shut down music at market

A ‘Karen’ trying to shut down a TikToker performing music at a farmers market failed horribly after the cops took the musician’s side.

TikToker ‘jeremiahmiller’ has built up an impressive following of over 650,000 with his live music performances, but not everyone has been enjoying them.

In a video going viral on the platform to the tune of 20M views, Jeremiah was traveling down the street on his hoverboard singing at a farmers market when a Karen began to lash out.

As attendees danced and enjoyed the music, a woman approached him demanding he turn it off.

“Turn that down!” she cried as other folks looked on in confusion. “Turn that down now!”

The ‘Karen’ refused to back down though, instead warning him that the police were in the area, but her complaints only seemed to make Jeremiah want to sing harder as he got up in her face.

“Let’s go see the police,” he told her as onlookers continued to film the encounter and jam out to the music.

“Some people are trying to sell and they can’t talk because of our loudness,” the woman explained while chatting with the cops.

After lying that this would be his last song, one of the officers cried out “Freebird!” wanting him to cover the Lynyrd Skynyrd song.

“Everyone was legit having a good time except her,” one user remarked.

“The duality of the song and the Karen energy is the best,” another chimed in.

In a follow-up clip, a man at the market started speaking with Jeremiah, concerned that he got in trouble when the woman brought him to the police.

“I finished in front of the police. They were just laughing!” he explained.

Despite the success at the farmers market in the earlier videos, it hasn’t been all fun and games with the boys in the blue for the TikToker.

On May 8, he uploaded a video where cops forced him out of a festival, much to the chagrin of people in attendance, so he gave them a show on his way out as he rode on his hoverboard.

While not exactly everyone has been appreciative of the TikToker’s music performances in person, it’s another story entirely on social media.