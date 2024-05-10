First Love Is Blind baby mocked for unusual name

Zack Goyotowski and Bliss Poureetezadi welcomed the first Love Is Blind baby, but fans felt their daughter’s name was strange and made fun of it.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski met on Love Is Blind Season 4, and ended up together after he broke off his relationship with Irina Solomonova.

The couple got married during the Season 4 finale, and have been together ever since. Zack and Bliss are one of the most successful couples of their season, since most relationships didn’t last after filming.

In November 2023, Bliss and Zack announced that they were expecting their first child, and their daughter is making history as the first Love Is Blind baby.

On May 10, Zach and Bliss shared a joint Instagram post with People, which revealed the news that their daughter Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski was born on April 26.

Love Is Blind fans were confused about the baby girl’s new name and discussed their opinions in the comments.

“That’s a boys name..I hope the article got it wrong and they mean Galilea,” one fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in and called Galileo an “interesting name.” A third person said it was a “nice name,” but was unsure why Zack and Bliss used a name they believe is supposed to be for a boy.

Bliss shared her own Instagram post about her daughter’s birth and clarified why she chose the name.

“A powerful name for a powerful little lady: Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles,” she wrote.

“Terri is after Zack Goytowski’s beautiful angel mama who l know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen. We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short.”

Although fans may not be on board with Bliss and Zack’s name for their daughter, the couple stands by their decision and feel strongly about the meaning behind it.

