Andrea Botez releases song inspired by Netflix’s Queen’s Gambit

Canadian chess player and Twitch streamer Andrea Botez has released a new single on Spotify inspired by the hit Netflix series, Queen’s Gambit.

Andrea Botez is a well-known chess streamer and influencer, usually seen on Twitch alongside her sister Alexandra Botez. The younger sister has differentiated herself from her sibling by dipping into combat sports, and DJing.

The Canadian made her DJ debut in June 2023 at a small Los Angeles event and has been working on her craft ever since, dropping YouTube videos of her sets and releasing techno tracks on Spotify. Botez released her first song, Dune, in April 2024 and her second track, Queen’s Gambit, on May 10.

She announced the new single the day before its streaming release, revealing its inspiration and a short trailer.

“From day one I knew my first original techno track would be inspired by Queen’s Gambit… For the last 6 months, I’ve reworked this idea a hundred times, until it finally felt authentic & wholeheartedly me,” she said on social media.

Botez also shouted out her producer Alice Efe for co-producing the song and “taking me under her wing.”

The Queen’s Gambit Netflix series has been a giant boon for the chess community online since its release in 2020. It has helped bring competitive chess forward in terms of viewership and notoriety. The series also helped launch chess content creators like Botez, Hikaru Nakamura, and Levy “GothamChess” Rozman into the mainstream.

Unlike her sister, who has remained more in the chess and poker world since the chess boom of 2020, Andrea has branched out with DJing. She has a music YouTube channel dedicated to her house and techno sets with over 66,000 subscribers with only eight videos uploaded in the past nine months.

The younger Botez seems to just be getting her music career started and her fans seem to be loving what she has put together so far.