Streamer says Kick asked for credit card details to recover account

A streamer has called out Kick for their “sketchy” request after the platform asked for his credit card details to recover his account.

‘Sirciz,’ a content creator on Twitch who posts gaming streams for his 5,500 followers, was looking to recover his Kick account when the unexpected request was made.

Sharing a screenshot on X (formerly known as Twitter) of Kick’s response, Sirciz called out the video-sharing platform for its “sketchy” email.

“Can you give us the following details about the card you used to add to your Kick account for buying subscriptions?” the email read, claiming Sirciz’s card type, the last four digits of the card’s number, and the card’s expiration date were all needed for the recovery.

X account ‘KickStreamNews‘ picked up Sirciz’s story, sharing his post and calling out the platform while demanding an explanation.

“A guy wanted to recover his Kick account and got asked about his credit card [information]?” the streaming news account wrote, tagging the platform alongside an employee and co-founder of Kick. “[What the f***] is going on with Kick Streaming?”

Another user also responded to Sirciz’s post, tagging Kick partner ‘JaredFPS‘ to ask whether or not he had “any idea if this is legit to recover his account?”

Sirciz’s situation ultimately caught Kick’s attention, with co-founder and head of product Paul ‘Paulie’ Chianese reaching out to let Sircisz know he had privately messaged the streamer; “sent DM.”

At this time, it is unknown whether or not Sirciz was able to recover his Kick account or what Paulie had to say about the request for card details.

Currently, it is also not known if Sirciz’s shared screenshot showed a discussion with real Kick staff. Always be wary when asked for personal information and credit card details, as scammers are known to pose as legitimate businesses.

Sirciz has continued to remain offline on Kick with his most recent stream having been nine months ago. We’ll be sure to update this space as the situation develops.