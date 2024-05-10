Mike Tyson urges Jake Paul to not quit boxing super fight

Mike Tyson has urged Jake Paul not to quit on their super fight in July, as the pair have ramped up their trash talk as the day draws closer.

Back in March, Jake Paul revealed that, at long last, he’d be getting his fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. The pair will square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, and things have been ramping up in the last few weeks.

Even though some interesting fights have been scrapped, the undercard has also started to take shape, and the trash talk has also got a fair bit more intense than when things started. Jake has claimed that one of them will have to “die” when it’s all said and done, and that he’s supremely confident in his ability to score the win over Tyson.

‘Iron’ Mike hasn’t been afraid to throw it back at Jake, either, and has now urged the YouTuber-turned-boxer to not turn his back and run from the fight like some fans would want.

The Heavyweight boxing icon appeared on The Damon Elliot Show to hype up the fight and whilst on there, Elliot urged Jake to think again about the fight. “Jake, I’ve know Mike since he smacked the s**t out of me at 14-years-old, and my face has never been the same,” the host said.

Tyson immediately replied, urging Jake to ignore the warning. “Do it Jake, please, don’t listen to this man. Jake, don’t listen to him, please,” he added.

The pair have faced an uphill battle to get the fight sanctioned as a professional contest, especially given Tyson’s age. There is a 31-year age gap between the two, and ‘Iron’ Mike will undergo rigorous testing as a result.

He has already revealed he’s made a few lifestyle changes, including no longer smoking marijuana and eating raw meat for his diet. We’ll see what difference it makes come fight night.