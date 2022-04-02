TikToker goes viral after finding out her date has girlfriend via Ring camera

TikToker Briony Tallis went viral for a series of videosin which they found out a boy they went on a date with had a girlfriend through home security footage.

TikTok has become one of the most popular video-sharing apps as users seemingly go viral every day through its ever-evolving trends and people sharing stories from their personal lives.

One user has gained millions of views for a multi-video series where they revealed a boy they went on a date with was actually a cheater.

TikToker catches date with security camera

User Briony Tallis, seemingly named after Saoirse Ronan’s character in the film Atonement, posted a series of videos that grabbed millions of views just days after posting.

In the first clip, which has over six million views, they begin by showing a text conversation with their mother, who set them up on a date with the lad in question.

The mom calls the boy, “a really nice guy.” Then, Tallis reveals the Ring camera footage of the guy, named Justin, walking up to their house while on the phone.

During the phone call he says in a distorted voice, “Okay, I’ll see you later, I promise. I need to eat with my parents first. Bye baby, I love you.”

After the video gained tons of steam, the comments were lit up with viewers desperate for a part two to the story.

In the eagerly awaited follow-up, she texts with her friend, revealing she found out Justin had a girlfriend.

“Girl you went on a date with someone’s mans???” her friend wrote. Tallis responded, “I didn’t know! I was trying to see the ring footage from when he dropped me off bc it was highkey so awkward.”

The second Ring cam footage shows Justin dropping Tallis off at her front door, and he awkwardly attempts to invite himself into the home.

In the final video of the series, Justin returns to the front door of the Tallis’ to confront her about telling his girlfriend that he’s a cheater.

Justin searches around for a key to attempt to break in, and Briony says she is going to call the police, which makes him jet off.

With the distorted voice, blurred faces, and dramatic storytelling, it’s hard to discern the truth in the videos that have gained a ton of traction.

Despite that, these TikToks certainly were a roller coaster of a ride.