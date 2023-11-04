TikTok urges woman to dump boyfriend after he ‘forgets’ active Hinge account

TikTokers are urging a woman to end her two-year relationship after her boyfriend claimed to have ‘forgotten’ about his active Hinge account.

Cheating in a relationship can appear in many different forms, whether it be physical or emotional.

What exactly constitutes cheating can vary drastically from one relationship to another depending on specific boundaries. But one thing is generally agreed upon: keeping secrets about your dating life from your partner is a no-go.

And it is that exact line of thought that has TikTok users urging one woman to dump her boyfriend of two years after she found out he still had an active Hinge profile on his phone.

Going by ‘rose_n_gunses’ online, the woman took to social media to share how she came upon the discovery; “My boyfriend of two years and I were scrolling through TikToks on his phone and, when he goes out of the app, I saw that he had the app, Hinge.”

Claiming he’d “forgot he had it”, her boyfriend later revealed he not only had the app itself but also an active account.

“He offers to delete it, he says he’s not active on it, that it was just [that] he forgot about it, and I communicate how it just makes me feel insecure, that it makes me feel that he’s looking for a backup and then he deletes it,” she continued.

However, she later discovered that he had only deleted the app and had, once more, ‘forgotten’ about his account. Garnering 2.8 million views so far, TikTok users were not convinced by her boyfriend’s claim of bad memory, urging her to cut ties and run.

“Leave him and don’t look back,” one person wrote. A second offered a tip to anyone facing a similar conundrum; “Hinge will stop showing [your] profile to people after 2 months of inactivity. Tinder is 2 weeks.”

It is unknown whether or not the woman took their advice, with a second cryptic video posted in which she spoke about being “tired of fighting” and didn’t want to question whether she was loved or liked.

