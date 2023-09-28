Woman goes viral after stumbling upon wedding website for man she was dating

A woman has gone viral after she revealed that she found the wedding website for the man she’d been dating and had to confront him on it.

Relationship drama has always been one of the internet’s favorite genres of videos and posts, and that’s been no different during the rise of TikTok.

It feels like something new goes viral every few weeks, stemming all the way back to the infamous Couch Guy incident. TikToker have been making parodies of that for years, and also sharing similar stories about how their relationships have survived long-distance.

However, there is also a sub-genre of those folks who think that they might be on to a successful relationship, only to find out that the person they’re seeing is already married to someone else.

TikToker goes viral after finding boyfriend’s wedding website

It happened again with TikToker Ellen Smith (ellenelizsmith), as she went viral after finding a website for the wedding of the man she happened to be seeing.

“If you’re having a bad day, just remember that you could have accidentally found the wedding website of the man you’ve been seeing for six weeks on Google. So, it could always be worse – for you, not for me! Stay blessed,” she said in her video, which she also captioned as “men are trash.”

Ellen’s video has racked up over 415,000 views at the time of writing which, naturally, has prompted a number of calls for updates.

She provided an update two days after her original post, revealing some of the texts she’d gotten after confronting the man and the fact he’s getting married in two weeks.

One included her telling him that she’d hung up after he’d tried to call – seemingly to try and explain himself.

Plenty of commenters urged Ellen to get in contact with the man’s soon-to-be wife as well. “You have to tell her, she deserves to know. Trust me, I know,” said one. “Please tell the girl before she makes this a legal union lol. You could save her a lot of money,” another commented.

Some even share similar horror stories of their own, with one having been dating a guy for six years before finding out he was married. “I was talking to a guy who told me he was going home for a wedding… it was HIS wedding,” added another.