Breckie Hill goes viral after claiming her ex-boyfriend leaked shower video

TikToker Breckie Hill went viral after alleging her ex-boyfriend has leaked a shower video after a clip surfaced online.

Breckie Hill is a popular content creator on TikTok, who is known for her viral lip-sync videos and trending dance content.

She has garnered over two million followers on the platform, however, this has led to the internet focusing on her leaked video.

The content creator’s shower video was leaked online and she addressed it on a podcast and claimed it got out without her consent.

Breckie talks about leaked shower video

While appearing on the One Night with Steiny podcast, Breckie talked about her leaked video.

She claimed her ex-boyfriend put it out the video because he was upset that they broke up arguing. Before this, she revealed somebody hacked her Snapchat and put out hundreds of pictures online.

Breckie added that she has not spoken to her ex-boyfriend and that he is only in touch with her mother as she is taking him to court.

Breckie previously posted a TikTok of herself with the caption “best day ever” in April as the video text read, “When I get the shower video taken down from every single site on the internet” while dancing in the background.

However, she shared in one of her TikTok that she was planning on posting one of her own shower videos while asking followers what they think about the idea.

Responding to a comment that said she got leaked again, she made a TikTok with the text, “After three days of crying, I realized I’m not gonna let some guy who hacked my Snapchat ruin my life. Hopefully, this third time is the last.”

After realizing her Snapchat has been hacked, she made a TikTok for the hacker where she urged the person to not leak her memories on the app.