Woman goes viral as Hinge first date took her to McDonald’s

A Canadian woman has gone somewhat viral on TikTok after claiming that a man she met on Hinge invited her on a surprise dinner date, and it ended being a trip to McDonald’s.

Sharing dating stories has become a pretty popular thing to do on TikTok, with many users trying to one-up others with their horror stories rather than when things have gone well.

Many of these dating fails typically start on apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, where things may seem completely normal during the talking phase but take a turn when it comes to meeting in person.

Those meetings typically end up being a first date that takes place over dinner. We recently saw one clip go viral after a woman refused to leave her car after her date took her to a Cheesecake Factory.

However, Canadian TikToker Vanessa Payne might just have that clip beat after she claimed that a man from Hinge tried to surprise her with a dinner date, and it ended up being at McDonald’s.

“I was talking to this guy on Hinge and things were going really and he asked me if he could take me out to dinner and I was like yeah, sure, why not?

“So, he just sent me the address, I didn’t even question it and I just showed up to the address and it was McDonalds. So, stay safe out there,” she said in her video that’s gotten over 330k views.

Many viewers found the story pretty hilarious too, especially as Vanessa was able to poke fun at the whole thing with her “at least I got a free diet coke out of it,” caption.

“When people ask me why I’m not on the apps, I’m showing them this video,” said one. “Funniest part is you have a McDonalds drink in your hand,” another added. “Ugh, it’s so exhausting out there,” another commented. “TBH, I’d take that at this point,” another said.

Others argued that, given it was a first date, it was an acceptable choice. “I mean come on… it’s a first date,” said one. Though, we’ve seen TikTokers cater their weddings with McNuggets.