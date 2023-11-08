Man “traumatized” as Bumble date brought parents to dinner

A man has gone pretty viral on TikTok after he revealed that he went on a first date with a girl who brought her parents with her, and they even managed to arrange a second date.

TikTok is now firmly a part of many social media users’ daily routines. The app may have started out as a place to post creative videos, but it’s been used just to document everyday goings on.

As a result of that, we’ve seen plenty of TikToker share horror stories from their dating lives. Some have been upset about where their date has taken them for their first meeting, others have discovered that their partner-to-be is actually getting married, and other wild happenings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TikToker Zakir might have them all beat, however, as he claimed that he went on a first date with a woman who brought her parents along for the day.

Zakir uploaded his first video on the situation back on October 31, revealing his dismay at the woman he called Priyanka bringing her parents with her.

The TikToker explained that the two of them had matched on Bumble and had good conversations before agreeing to meet. After picking out an Indian restaurant to meet at, he arrived early on the day of the date to scope things out. However, he was “traumatized” when he finally met the girl after being surprised that her parents were there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I see two people sitting at our table and I’m like ‘whos sitting at our table?’ and she’s like ‘Oh this is my mom and my dad’ and I’m like hello, how are you doing? I was not prepared for this moment in life!” he said in the video which has gotten over 14 million views.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While things appeared to end on a bad note there, with his date’s parents ending the date abruptly, Zakir revealed that the girl wanted to make it up to him.

Article continues after ad

However, he claimed that after they’d had a few drinks a second time around and things had gotten incredibly emotional, Priyanka’s father turned up and urged him to stay away from his daughter.

Article continues after ad

Many commenters sympathized with the TikToker, urging him to not accept a third date. “I’m just shocked you agreed to a second date,” said one. “At this point, I’m more invested in your love life than my own,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Others questioned the validity of his stories too. “Am now questioning if any of these dates are real,” argued one viewer. “I just want to know if these stories are real,” another said.

Zakir hasn’t offered another update yet, and there is no way of knowing if he will. Though, we’ll keep an eye on things.