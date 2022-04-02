How to filter TikTok comments to hide “story time” and “crop” meme

TikTok has been completely inundated with users spamming seemingly every comment section saying, “crop” and “story time.” Here is how to filter TikTok comments to avoid any further headaches.

Social media app TikTok has gone through some bizarre trends over the years.

And yet, nothing from past fads has been quite as ubiquitous as the new “story time” and “crop” trend. Users on the app are spamming these two specific phrases, as well as the “you don’t have this emoji” meme, making TikTok comments a bit of a wasteland right now.

However, there is a way to avoid seeing these and return comment sections back to normal.

Advertisement

How to filter TikTok comments for “story time” and “crop”

Here is how to filter specific words and phrases to avoid seeing them in comment sections.

Follow the steps below:

Open the TikTok app Tap Profile on the bottom right Select the three-line icon in the top right Tap Settings, then select Privacy Click on Comments, then turn on the ‘Filter keywords‘ slider Add any keywords you want to be filtered, like “crop” or “story time“

Following these steps will allow you to avoid seeing any specific words or phrases you don’t want to see, including this new pesky trend.

While the meme doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, at least you now have a way to forget about it entirely.