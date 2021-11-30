TikToker Ella sparks backlash for looking like “hannahowo6669”

Hannah is an extremely popular TikToker, boasting over 3 million followers… but her internet doppelganger is getting some backlash for looking like her spitting image.

TikTok is one of the net’s most popular social media platforms, boasting a whopping 1 billion users worldwide.

As such, it isn’t a huge surprise to learn that the site has its fair share of lookalikes for an array of A-list celebrities and top influencers.

From doppelgangers for the likes of actress Scarlett Johansson to social media celeb Charli D’Amelio, there’s a convincing double for quite a few people on the app — and the internet has just discovered another lookalike for TikTok star Hannah.

TikToker under fire for looking like popular influencer Hannah

Hannah has accrued over 3 million followers on TikTok and is currently taking over users’ For You Pages across the app. Most of her videos have garnered millions of views each, due to her unique look and catchy lip-syncing clips.

However, another TikToker is catching users’ attention for looking like a dead ringer for Hannah. While Hannah is a brunette, TikToker Ella is a blonde — but her eye makeup and facial features look strikingly similar to the viral star.

Where lookalikes for Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie were met with awe and overall positive reception, it looks like the attention that Ella has been getting is decidedly negative.

Commenters have made no bones about their distaste for the TikToker, accusing her of copying Hannah’s videos and calling her unoriginal.

Ella has since responded to the backlash in a pointed TikTok, explaining why she sometimes duets Hannah’s videos and copies her eyeliner.

“So, I only copy Hannah’s makeup style and duet her because I look like her, and I want to show other people,” she claimed. “I don’t think she cares, because she follows me and I think she would have said something to me by now.”

“It’s rare to find a doppelganger, and I think she’s kind of like my doppelganger.”

Thus far, Hannah has yet to reply to the backlash — but the fact that she follows Ella has made some fans rethink their stance on the subject.