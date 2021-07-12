TikTok’s Scarlett Johansson lookalike is taking over the internet

TikTok is going crazy for a Scarlett Johansson lookalike who’s the absolute spitting image of the popular actor, getting over 5 million followers on her account thanks to her videos.

In the past couple of years, TikTok seems to have become the best place for lookalikes to thrive. The platform’s viral algorithm ensures that these creators are spread throughout For You Pages across the world, quickly going viral on the app.

The app has seen uncanny matches for Ariana Grande, Charli D’Amelio, and many more. Some users even got creative and made themselves into exact matches for popular celebrities like the viral Tom Cruise ‘deepfake.’

But one creator has gone viral for their face and costume alone, looking like an exact match for actress Scarlett Johansson.

‘Kate Johansson’ is the spitting image of the Black Widow actress, and posts a range of videos of her dressing up like Scarlett and her popular characters. This ranges from lip-syncing videos, dancing videos, and even videos in which she participates in some of the most popular TikTok trends.

It seems as though many viewers had to do a double-take when Kate popped up on their For You Pages, and some have even remained confused about the creator’s identity, asking others in the comments whether she really is Scarlett.

However, as much as people would like to see the actress on TikTok, Kate is of course just an impersonater. She even joked in one of her videos that some have called her the “Scarlett from Wish,” so clearly not everyone was fully convinced.

Kate’s videos regularly get millions of views, sometimes even tens of millions, and at the time of writing she has over 5 million followers on the account.

Her insane numbers on the platform may inspire other celebrity lookalikes to come out of the woodwork and make some videos on TikTok, as this type of content is clearly popular among fans.