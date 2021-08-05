Viral TikTok shocks fans as Black Widow and Harley Quinn lookalikes team-up

A TikTok showing two lookalikes of Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie has gone massively viral since it was posted on August 4.

One person commented, “so you’re telling me that they’re not the real actress” while another said the resemblance was “scary”.

Captioning the TikTok “who do you choose?” and asking fans to choose between DC or Marvel Comics, the video has already received over 4.8 million likes, over 51,000 comments, and nearly 26 million views.

The video samples Britney Spear’s and will.i.am’s song Scream and Shout. It first shows Kate Shumskaya, aka. @kate_johansson and Anastasyia Prichinina, aka. @russian_harley_official, as themselves.

Then as the beat drops, the video transitions to them dressed as Johansson’s and Robbie’s characters respectively.

Robbie’s character Harley Quinn is one of the most famous characters from DC Comics while Johannson’s Black Widow is one of Marvel’s lead characters. DC and Marvel Comics are widely seen as rivals by their two fanbases.

It’s not the first time Shumskaya’s Johannson character has gone viral either reaching a milestone of 5 million followers on July 12. Shumskaya now has 7.9 million followers.

Prichinina has a smaller profile with just 911.1k followers where she has also cosplayed Disney’s Cruella Deville from its films ‘Cruella’ and ‘101 Dalmations.

However, a video of the pair on her channel already has 5.9 million views so her follower count should be expected to increase.

In the video, Shumskaya as Black Widow can be seen joining Prichinina as Harley Quinn in an elevator. When the doors open, Quinn can be seen dragging Black Widow out unconscious.

Best Marvel and DC fan reactions

Several fans were particularly shocked about how much Prichinina looked like Robbie as Harley Quinn.

One fan wrote on TikTok in caps, “HOW IS THAT NOT HARLEY QUINN” while another just to check asked, “so that’s not Margot?”

A TikToker also brought up the very good point that “how does someone who looks exactly like Scarlett happens to know someone who looks exactly like Margot.”

Another exclaimed, “this is the best Harley and Black Widow lookalike I’ve ever seen.”

One fan commented that their “brain is confused”. Something anyone who has watched the TikTok video can relate to.

Celebrity dopplegängers on TikTok

Celebrity dopplegängers have become quite the thing on TikTok in recent months with fans scouring the social media platform for the next lookalike.

Prichinina isn’t even the only lookalike of Robbie on the app with Robyn Nagioff going viral for the same reason.

Other celebrities who have received the TikTok lookalike treatment have included Charli D’Amelio, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.