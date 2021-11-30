Player #067 from MrBeast’s Squid Game blows up on Instagram in just 5 days

Following the success of MrBeast’s viral recreation of the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ Player #067 is channeling the energy of her original counterpart and is blowing up on Instagram.

Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung soared in popularity when the Netflix show first aired. The original Player #067 went from 400,000 followers prior to its launch on September 17 to over 22 million since.

And it seems like lightning has struck twice. Now, with MrBeast’s viral recreation of the show, a new Player #067 has taken the internet by storm and her social media has been quite the lightning rod.

In just five days since MrBeast’s Squid Game aired, it’s been viewed over 120 million times and as a result, Camilla Araujo has been quite the beneficiary.

Camilla Araujo blows up Instagram

Now that the dust has settled on the new viral sensation, Camilla Araujo has seen a major uptick in Instagram followers.

The Texas model went from a mere 7,000 followers prior to MrBeast’s video to over 115k. And she plans to take advantage of her newfound fame.

According to her Instagram page, she will begin uploading some behind-the-scenes videos from the event to her YouTube channel.

Her success isn’t limited to just Instagram either. On TikTok she’s amassed a following of just under 400k, but has already hit the 2.9m like mark.

It’s going to be very interesting to see if she peaks in popularity or if her rise on Squid Game can help transform her into a new influencer to watch heading into 2022.

She may not have won the grand prize, but she definitely won a big following.