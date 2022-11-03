TikToker comes under fire after dancing to Charli D’Amelio’s new song

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikToker ‘Kellyss’ is facing backlash after uploading her choreography for Charli D’Amelio’s first song, ‘If You Ask Me To,’ and viewers aren’t impressed.

Charli D’Amelio, the former queen of TikTok, has officially begun her foray into the music industry with her very first song, ‘If You Ask Me To.’

The TikTok star initially teased her musical venture in the D’Amelio Show Season 2, where she expressed some apprehension about stepping on the toes of her big sis, Dixie D’Amelio, who has already released an album and even toured with Big Time Rush this summer.

It looks as though both sisters will be making music now, and fans are jazzed about Charli’s unexpected song, with viewers across social media celebrating ‘If You Ask Me To’ in their own way.

TikToker under fire for dancing to Charli D’Amelio’s ‘If You Ask Me To’

Fellow TikTok creator ‘Kellyss’ decided to create her own choreography for Charli’s new tune and uploaded it to the video platform on November 1, 2022… but users aren’t exactly here for her dance moves.

The comments section is flooded with remarks about how Kellyss’s choreo looks like “all 2020 dances combined.”

Still, others even asked if the TikToker was “paid” to make this video with Charli’s song, while others can’t help but compare Kellyss’s appearance to Charli, noticing that the two creators look fairly similar.

“This is literally every 2020 dance thrown together,” one user said.

“You just mixed every 2020 dance,” another remarked.

“I thought this was Charli,” yet another quipped.

TikTok: kellyssantonielli

Kellyss’s video has racked up over 2.5 million views and has over 6.4 thousand comments — but not everyone is upset at her take on Charli’s song. A fair few commenters are showing support for the TikToker, saying they “love” her dance.

This isn’t the first time an influencer has gotten flak for looking like Charli; in 2020, TikToker Ellie Zeiler was accused of trying to copy the younger D’Amelio sister, who admitted that “I think there are a lot of people that look like me.”