TikToker goes super viral as he’ll complain to your boss for you

A TikToker is going super viral as employees have been hiring him to come to their place of work and complain to their boss for them.

Everyone has had those days at work. You’re sat there, chugging away, and then your boss decides to throw a spanner in the works. You might decide to snark them in private, telling a co-worker how you really feel about them.

Well, there is actually a TikToker who will deliver your feedback for you, and they’ve become a big hit on the internet in the last few weeks.

That’s right, TikToker and comedian Calimar White has been going super viral as workers have been hiring him to come into their place of work and give some home truths to their superiors.

Some of his TikToks have racked up over 8 million views. Yet, it’s when they’ve been reshared on Twitter/X that they’ve really flown. One, reposted on November 10, has gotten almost 50 million views at the time of writing.

In that clip, the comedian gets into a heated discussion with two employees, noting that one of their employees has labeled them as being “racist.” After that, one takes several swipes at Calimar before they ultimately start recording them as well.

“This man is hilarioussssss but I’m worried for his safety,” one fan of the videos said. “bro doesn’t realize this could be a billion dollar nationwide business,” another commented.

“This is probably the most original and genius content I have ever seen in a long time. They can even do IRLs too,” another said.

While some viewers have claimed that the videos are staged, the comedian does have an actual website where you can submit grievances against your boss.

Whether or not he’ll turn up at your job is another question. You can guarentee his requests are only going up after the viral success.