What is Reddit Recap and how to see your yearly stats

As the year is nearing its end, people are anxiously awaiting apps to bring out their yearly rewind services so they can learn more about their habits on the apps. Here’s everything you need to know about getting your Reddit Recap stats for 2023.

‘Tis the time of year when companies and websites offer their users to see their yearly habits and look back at what they’ve done in the past year.

After Spotify Wrapped began showcasing users’ unique listening habits in 2016, circulating such results quickly became an annual tradition — and in recent years, platforms from BeReal to Apple Music to Grubhub have hopped on the bandwagon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now it’s Reddit’s turn to let their users explore what they’ve been up to on the site in the past year. Here’s everything you need to know about Reddit Recap and how to get your stats.

What is the Reddit Recap and what does it include?

The 2023 Reddit Recap shows how many bananas you’ve scrolled in the past year – a measure of distance unique to the platform, which simply refers to the total content you’ve scrolled.

The next feature reveals how many communities you’ve joined in the current year, followed by the subreddits you visited the most.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can also find a certain post that was popular in your country as well your top categories such as philosophy, music, and the communities you made time for.

Article continues after ad

The latest addition in 2023 is community recaps which is similar to user personal Recap and highlights the top posts, comments, and visitors unique to the subreddit.

How to get your Reddit Recap stats

Finding your Reddit Recap stats is really easy, and you can access it from both the Reddit app and on desktop – here’s how you do it.

Article continues after ad

On the app : Users accessing Reddit via the app can view their personal recap by tapping on the banana icon under their profile. You need to be logged in on your mobile to see your yearly recap.

: Users accessing Reddit via the app can view their personal recap by tapping on the banana icon under their profile. You need to be logged in on your mobile to see your yearly recap. On desktop: You can view your recap on your desktop by opening the navigation bar on Reddit’s site. You can find the banana icon right beside the search bar. On clicking on the icon, the page will automatically show your 2023 Recap in the form of different slides placed below one another.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about this year’s Reddit Recap and how to get your stats for this year.

You can also keep updated with the latest entertainment news here.