TikToker goes viral for sharing the correct way to load a dishwasher

A Tiktoker has gone viral for sharing how her boyfriend correctly loads up their dishwasher, and fellow users had much to say about his methods.

TikTok has become a place where all types of content can go viral. From money saving tips to cooking hacks, music trends, and more, there’s always something for everyone on the platform.

In keeping with this idea, a new video that went viral on the app provides a full breakdown of how to put dirty plates and utensils into the dishwasher correctly.

Article continues after ad

The TikTok video, captioned “Dishwasher equals drying rack,” has already amassed 2 million views in just two days and has grabbed the attention of many platform users.

Posted by Carmela, who goes by its.carmelajoy on TikTok, the video features her boyfriend explaining the best way to load up the machine to maximize efficiency.

“Cups go on the side. Cups don’t go in or on top of the spikes,” he begins, adding, “You want as much water flow as possible.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Carmela’s boyfriend then explains how his preferred method is to place the smaller bowls in the top middle section, and the larger ones at the back of the bottom rack. Finally, plates are put back to back towards the front of the lowest section of the Dishwasher.

After breaking down each step, her boyfriend admitted that he’s “fixed this countless times” while laughing at the camera.

Many were impressed by Carmela’s boyfriend’s efficiency when packing the dishwasher. One user commented, “Apparently, I also do not know how to load a dishwasher”, while another added, “We love a gentle parenting moment.”

Article continues after ad

However, others were slightly more concerned about his decisions. In particular, multiple TikTok users called him out for not placing the “cups in the spikes.” Furthermore, numerous commenters noted that a Dishwasher is used in various ways depending on the ethnicity of the household.

“I’m Hispanic and my mom washed everything by hand. I also don’t know how to properly load a dishwasher,” revealed one user.

Article continues after ad

A second joked, “My Vietnamese mom unplugged our dishwasher and used it as a filing cabinet.”