Dunkin’ worker stuns viewers after revealing most insane drink he’s ever made

A Dunkin’ Donuts worker went viral on TikTok after sharing the most insane drink he’s ever made, leaving viewers stunned.

Illinois-based Dunkin’ employee Connor Duandivier has shared one of the most “absurd” beverages he’s ever made, calling the sugar-laden creation “diabetes in a cup.”

In a viral video with over 2.8 million views, he filmed himself preparing a drink for a customer, which includes 10 pumps of caramel, 15 pumps of sugar, and another 15 of cream.

The TikToker then pointed out the tiny amount of actual coffee being poured into the iced cup. “Now just about an ounce of coffee,” he said in the 46-second clip.

He wrapped up the video by stirring the concoction he dubbed “diabetes in a cup,” adding a lid, and jokingly saying he would “pray for the customer.”

According to MyNetDiary, a standard Dunkin’ drink with two pumps of caramel typically has about 100 calories. This means Duandivier’s drink contains a staggering 500 calories from caramel alone.

In the comments, many TikTok users were shocked by the strange order. “Sugar with a dash of coffee,” one person wrote. “That’s a sugar bomb! I get a frozen caramel two pumps and regular cream and it’s sweet enough,” another shared.

“Now I don’t feel so bad about my 5 pumps or caramel,” a third said, while another added: “At that point, eat sugar out of a bag.”

Others, however, tried to justify it. “Pretty sure they’re going to add that to some other coffee and basically make 3 or 4 more drinks out of it,” one viewer commented.

“This is what I do at the beginning of each week,” another wrote. “I order 1 drink and then add it to my cold brew at home and it lasts all week and I’m saving my money.”