McDonald’s drive-thru worker reveals one habit that will get you instantly ‘ignored’

A McDonald’s worker has gained popularity online after revealing one thing that drive-thru customers do that might annoy their servers.

The fast food worker, who went by the handle “maccaworkaddict” on TikTok, danced around alongside a caption which read, “You can’t keep ignoring the car in the drive-thru because they screamed hello as soon as they get there.”

The reason why this can prove irksome to McDonald’s drive-thru workers is because each time a new customer drives up to the kiosk, the employee will automatically receive a buzzing alert through the intercom signalling there’s someone waiting to order. This means that you don’t need to say ‘hello’ to mark your arrival.

Several fellow drive-thru workers agreed with the poster, with a Burger King employee sharing that customers would “start yelling” as soon as she “put the headset on.”

Another claimed that “Each time they say hello I make them wait another 10 seconds lol.”

Maccaworkaddict clarified in the comments that the video was to be taken with a grain of salt and that it was “just a joke.”

She also clarified that it was okay for customers to utter a “hello” at the drive-thru if they’d pulled up and nobody had communicated with them and was ready to take their order.

Since the video went viral, Maccaworkaddict has since deleted her TikTok account.

McDonald’s drive-thrus have been a hot topic throughout the course of 2024. Back in June, the chain ordered the closure of over 100 AI-powered drive-thrus, which were first rolled out back in 2021.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said that plans for automated orders would be decided by the end of this year, but clarified that “a voice-ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future”.